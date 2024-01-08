Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things pulled off an upset victory over Barbie to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.
Film highlights
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was the star of the show as the movie took the premier awards. The film grabbed five gongs, including the coveted Best Motion Picture, Drama.
The film also won best director for Nolan, best drama actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and for Ludwig Göransson’s score.
Poor Things also sparkled with several wins. The film’s humour and depth grabbed awards for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, and Best Actress, which went to Emma Stone.
This year’s Golden Globes was also full of surprises. Lily Gladstone’s touching performance in Killers of the Flower Moon landed her the unexpected win for Best Actress in a Drama. While Paul Giamatti’s victory for his role in The Holdovers won Best Actor in a Comedy.
TV victories
Succession ruled the TV categories with a winning streak. The series scored big as the Best Television Series, Drama, and bagged wins for Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin for their stellar performances.
There were also fresh faces among the night’s big winners. Ayo Edebiri’s debut in The Bear earned her a well-deserved win for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. While Jeremy Allen White’s breakout performance in the same series won him the Best Actor award.
Standout moments
Barbie also celebrated wins by grabbing the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement awards. The movie’s soundtrack What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas had a big win, too, as it scooped the Best Original Song award.
The award’s ceremony highlighted diverse storytelling and performance with Ali Wong’s win for Best Actress and Steven Yeun’s victory for Best Actor in a Limited Series.
As the night wrapped up with Oppenheimer seizing the top honour for Best Motion Picture, Drama, and racking up five impressive wins, the 2024 Golden Globes spotlighted a range of talents, celebrated established names and embraced new voices in both film and TV.
Full list of winners and nominees:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Barbie
WINNER: Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
WINNER: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
WINNER: Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
WINNER: Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
WINNER: Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
WINNER: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Best Television Series, Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
WINNER: Kieran Culkin — Succession
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Helen Mirren — 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
WINNER: Sarah Snook — Succession
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning – The Great
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel — Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
James Marsden — Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Alan Ruck — Succession
Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Best Supporting Actress, Television
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Abby Elliott — The Bear
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm — Fargo
Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
WINNER: Steven Yeun — Beef
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
Juno Temple — Fargo
Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
WINNER: Ali Wong — Beef
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
Best Picture, Non-English Language
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall (France)
Fallen Leaves (Finland)
Io Capitano (Italy)
Past Lives (United States)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
WINNER: Barbie — What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas
Barbie — Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
Barbie — I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Rustin — Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz
Best Motion Picture, Animated
WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
WINNER: Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
WINNER: Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour