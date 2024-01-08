Some favourites secured their expected wins at the 2024 Golden Globes. Photo / AP

8 Jan, 2024 06:13 AM 8 mins to read

Some favourites secured their expected wins at the 2024 Golden Globes. Photo / AP

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things pulled off an upset victory over Barbie to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.

Oppenheimer dominated this year's Golden Globes as it grabbed five awards, including the top honour for Best Motion Picture, Drama. Photo / Getty Images

Film highlights

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was the star of the show as the movie took the premier awards. The film grabbed five gongs, including the coveted Best Motion Picture, Drama.

The film also won best director for Nolan, best drama actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and for Ludwig Göransson’s score.

Poor Things also sparkled with several wins. The film’s humour and depth grabbed awards for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, and Best Actress, which went to Emma Stone.

This year’s Golden Globes was also full of surprises. Lily Gladstone’s touching performance in Killers of the Flower Moon landed her the unexpected win for Best Actress in a Drama. While Paul Giamatti’s victory for his role in The Holdovers won Best Actor in a Comedy.

Lily Gladstone’s touching performance in Killers of the Flower Moon landed her an award for Best Actress in a Drama. Photo / Apple TV+

TV victories

Succession ruled the TV categories with a winning streak. The series scored big as the Best Television Series, Drama, and bagged wins for Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin for their stellar performances.

There were also fresh faces among the night’s big winners. Ayo Edebiri’s debut in The Bear earned her a well-deserved win for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. While Jeremy Allen White’s breakout performance in the same series won him the Best Actor award.

Barbie also dominated the night and celebrated double wins. Photo / Getty Images

Standout moments

Barbie also celebrated wins by grabbing the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement awards. The movie’s soundtrack What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas had a big win, too, as it scooped the Best Original Song award.

The award’s ceremony highlighted diverse storytelling and performance with Ali Wong’s win for Best Actress and Steven Yeun’s victory for Best Actor in a Limited Series.

As the night wrapped up with Oppenheimer seizing the top honour for Best Motion Picture, Drama, and racking up five impressive wins, the 2024 Golden Globes spotlighted a range of talents, celebrated established names and embraced new voices in both film and TV.

Full list of winners and nominees:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Barbie

WINNER: Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

WINNER: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

WINNER: Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

WINNER: Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

WINNER: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Television Series, Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in The Bear.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

WINNER: Kieran Culkin — Succession

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren — 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

WINNER: Sarah Snook — Succession

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom and Sarah Snook as Shiv in the Succession finale. Photo / Supplied

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Best Supporting Actress, Television

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Abby Elliott — The Bear

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Yorgos Lanthimos, from left, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef pose with the award for best motion picture, musical or comedy for "Poor Things". Photo / AP

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm — Fargo

Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

WINNER: Steven Yeun — Beef

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death

Juno Temple — Fargo

Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

WINNER: Ali Wong — Beef

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro on the set of The Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Picture, Non-English Language

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

WINNER: Barbie — What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie — Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Barbie — I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Rustin — Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz

Best Motion Picture, Animated

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

WINNER: Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER: Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour