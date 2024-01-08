Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, winners of the Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Oppenheimer," pose in the press room during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein riff Poor Things pulled off an upset victor over Barbie to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.

If awards season has been building toward a second match-up of Barbenheimer, this round went to Oppenheimer.

The film also won best director for Nolan, best drama actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and for Ludwig Göransson’s score.

”I don’t think it was a no-brainer by any stretch of the imagination to make a three-hour talky movie — R-rated by the way — about one of the darkest developments in our history,” said producer Emma Thomas accepting the night’s final award and thanking Universal chief Donna Langley.

Along with best comedy or musical, Poor Things also won for Emma Stone’s performance as Bella, a Victorian woman experiencing a surreal life and sexual awakening.

”I see this as a rom-com,” said Stone. “But in the sense that Bella falls in love with life itself, rather than a person. She accepts the good and the bad in equal measure, and that really made me look at life differently.”

Margot Robbie turns to the toybox for inspiration yet again at the 2024 Golden Globes. Photo / Getty Images

Lily Gladstone won best actress in a dramatic film for Martin Scorsese’ Killers of the Flower Moon. Gladstone, who began her speech speaking the language of her native tribe, Blackfeet Nation, is the first Indigenous winner in the category.

“This is a historic win,” said Gladstone. “It doesn’t just belong to me.”

Cillian Murphy, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for "Oppenheimer," and Robert Downey Jr, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture award for "Oppenheimer," pose at the Golden Globe Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The Globes were in their 81st year but facing a new and uncertain chapter. After a tumultuous few years and heaps of scandals, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was dissolved, leaving a new Globes, on a new network (CBS), to try to regain its perch as the third biggest award show of the year, after the Oscars and Grammys.

Even the menu (sushi from Nobu) was flipped.

“Golden Globes journalists, thank you for changing your game, therefore changing your name,” said Downey in his acceptance speech.

Jo Koy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet Roll Out and Press Preview held at the Beverly Hilton on January 4. Photo / Getty Images

It got off to a rocky start. Host Jo Koy took the stage at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, California. The Filipino American stand-up hit on some expected topics: Ozempic, Meryl Streep’s knack for winning awards and the long-running Oppenheimer. (“I needed another hour.”)

After one joke flubbed, Koy, who was named host after some bigger names reportedly passed, also noted how fast he was thrust into the job. “Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue?” said Koy. “I wrote some of these and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” - Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMit — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024

Downey’s win, his third Globe, denied one to Kenergy. Ryan Gosling had been seen as his stiffest competition, just one of the many head-to-head contests between Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

The filmmakers faced each other in the best director category, where Nolan triumphed. It was two hours before Barbie, the year’s biggest hit with more than US$1.4 billion in ticket sales, won an award. Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” took best song, and swiftly after, Barbie took the Globes’ new honour for “cinematic and box office achievement.”

Some thought that award might go to Taylor Swift, whose Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour also set box-office records.

Margot Robbie, star and producer of Barbie, accepted the award in a pink gown modelled after 1977′s Superstar Barbie.

“We’d like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth: the movie theatres,” said Robbie.

Elsewhere, the final season of Succession cleaned up on the television side. It won best drama series for the third time, a mark that ties a record set by Mad Men and The X-Files.

Three stars from the HBO series also won: Matt Macfadyen, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin.

“It is bittersweet, but things like this make it rather sweeter,” said Succession creator Jesse Armstrong. Hulu’s The Bear also came away with a trio of awards, including best comedy series.

Jeremy Allen White won for the second time, but this time he had company. Ayo Edebiri won her first Globe for her leading performance in the Hulu show’s second season.

Full list of winners and nominees:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Barbie

WINNER: Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

WINNER: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Greta Gerwig, left, has been nominated for Best Director, Motion Picture for Barbie. Photo / Getty Images

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

WINNER: Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Cailee Spaeny has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama. Photo / AP

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

WINNER: Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

WINNER: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

👏 Congratulations to the Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture winner Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8qVYgcI1R5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Television Series, Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

WINNER: Kieran Culkin — Succession

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Kieran Culkin wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama for his performance in Succession. Photo / Supplied

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren — 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

WINNER: Sarah Snook — Succession

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Jeremy Allen White has been nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Best Supporting Actress, Television

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Abby Elliott — The Bear

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Sam Claflin, right, and Riley Keough in a scene from Daisy Jones & The Six. Photo / AP

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm — Fargo

Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

WINNER: Steven Yeun — Beef

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death

Juno Temple — Fargo

Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

WINNER: Ali Wong — Beef

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro on the set of The Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Picture, Non-English Language

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

WINNER: Barbie — What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie — Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Barbie — I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Rustin — Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz

Best Motion Picture, Animated

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

WINNER: Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Ricky Gervais wins the award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television for his performance in the Netflix special Ricky Gervais: Armageddon. Photo / Netflix

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER: Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

