Barbie (1hr 54mins) (PG). In cinemas now.

She’s plastic, fantastic and has taken over the film world, but at what cost?

From a press tour that made headlines for Margot Robbie’s breathtaking Barbie archive outfits, to a cast so star-studded you don’t know where to look, it’s safe to say expectations for Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film Barbie are at an all-time high.

An early review from Screenrant writer Joseph Deckelmeie claimed it was “funny, bombastic and very smart”. Variety’s Katcy Stephan said it was a “nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp” while Collider writer Perri Nemiroff boldly claimed it wasn’t the “home run I was hoping for”.

Now, the most highly anticipated film of the year is mere hours away from hitting cinemas. The Herald attended an advanced screening to determine whether Barbie is worth the watch or if, like the overhyped Steven Spielberg film The Fablemans, it’s another production we will all forget come Oscars season.

My first takeaway from the film is that it’s iconic, there is no denying that. Barbie Land is visionary, the costume design is impeccable, and the characters are hilarious. But it falls short on storytelling: where Gerwig had the chance to reset the Barbie tone, she instead dismisses her own attempt by sprinkling a hyper-masculine, patriarchal theme throughout the film and does little to suggest a shift when she renders men powerless in Barbie Land and women powerless in the real world.

But before we get to that, we start Barbie’s story in a brown, dull desert. Young girls are happily playing with baby dolls, exercising their maternal instinct - until giant Barbie shows up in her iconic black and white striped swimsuit and sporting bright red lips.

She’s new, she’s shiny and she has caught the attention of every little girl who immediately leaves behind their old dolls and mothering imitations for a new, glamourous and empowering doll setting the tone for the feminist themes that are to come.

This brings us to the bright pink, theme-park like Barbie Land. If you could bring to life the imaginary Barbie world you created when you were five and playing dolls, it would be this. Full of extravagant dreamhouses, dream cars, dream boats and all the iconic sets you begged your mum for back in the day, production designers Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer prove within the first five minutes of the film that their décor is impeccable.

And then, the self-described blonde-haired, blue-eyed, pink-lipped, glowing “stereotype Barbie”, Robbie appears on screen. She wakes up with perfect hair, and perfect outfits – because as she tells the viewer, she is always “perfect” and everyday is the “best day ever” - until it’s not.

For an unexplained reason, Barbie is malfunctioning and upon seeking wisdom from Barbie Land’s “Weird Barbie” played by comedy queen, Kate McKinnon, she learns that the only way to be “perfect” again is to travel to the real world, find her human and figure out what’s going wrong in her life.

What comes next is a captivating performance from Robbie and Ken - played by Ryan Gosling - as they enter the real world and embark on an equally exciting and emotional journey.

Throughout their real world experience, designer Jacqueline Durran outdoes herself ensuring each Barbie or Ken costume that made it onto the big screen was one you could imagine dressing your very own Mattel doll in. They are colourful, fun and relevant to every task Barbie is pursuing, or feeling Ken is emoting.

They skate around in fluro leotards, and explore Los Angeles in western inspired two pieces. It’s where the costume design shines and it’s no wonder every fashion house is releasing an inspired line. But it is also where the story makes its point. Upon entering the real world, Barbie – the once powerful matriarch – is subject to the male gaze.

The Barbie and Ken storyline that follows is a superbly crafted mockery while also managing to be a heartfelt social commentary. But amid it all, it’s very easy to get lost in Robbie and Gosling’s immaculate portrayals of the world’s most well-known toys.

Leaning into Robbie’s striking good looks and effortless charm, Barbie seems like it would have been a relatively easy role for the Australian actress but it’s clear she committed to the character - even more so than her red carpet looks would lead you to believe.

Breathing literal life into the blonde doll, so much so that you can almost see the subtle shift from Barbie in Barbie Land, to Barbara Millicent “Barbie” Roberts in the real world, Robbie proves she has the emotional capabilities as an actress to guide us on a journey of self-discovery and growth - and nails that Barbie-perfect smile.

Elsewhere, Gosling embodies immaculate Kenergy. When casting was first announced, many questions were raised over whether the actor would have the right tone for the doll, but the first 20 minutes of the film are all the reassurance you need that the casting directors made the right decision.

Engaged in a constant rivalry with fellow Ken – played by Simu Liu – Gosling’s journey of self-love takes him from a doll who sees himself as “just Ken” to a doll who realises he isn’t an addition to Barbie, but rather his own entity and is filled with so many witty and sarcastic quips that he almost overshadows Robbie’s portrayal of Barbie.

Naturally, Robbie and Gosling will be fan favourites, but the film sees more than two shining stars and it would be rude not to pay tribute to America Ferrera’s embodiment of a human, Gloria, and her strength that is interlinked with Barbie’s.

Ironically, Ferrera’s role has many parallels to that of her break-out role Betty in the sitcom, Ugly Betty. Beat down by society and placed in the “seen and not heard” box, Gloria is a middle-aged mum struggling with the pressures women face in society all while trying to connect with her pre-teen daughter. But, much like her memorable role, with the help of a few friends and a mission to succeed, she finally finds her voice of empowerment.

It’s a moment that leaves you admiring both the character and the actress and feeling a refreshed sense of self.

Ultimately, Barbie is a film that is a must watch for it’s impressive cinematography and impeccable craftsmanship, but its storyline is drowned out by too many themes all fighting for the front seat.

There are themes of feminism, patriarchy, pretty privilege, gender norms, self-love and self-discovery, but it is over-saturated in options. What started as a film intended to depict the story of a woman’s modern-day battlefield in society ended up jumping between so many themes that not a single one was deeply explored nor remarkably told. What’s more, the feminist arch was ironically overshadowed by a man, “Hi, Ken.”

Much like the doll, the film means well, but will likely leave a bad taste in the mouth of those striving for social change surrounding female empowerment.

Cast: Would be easier to name which Hollywood star isn’t in the film

Director: Greta Gerwig

Running Time: 1hr 54mins

Rating: PG

Verdict: Plastic, fantastic and a giggle a minute - if you don’t care about the storyline











