The second trailer for the highly-anticipated new Barbie movie gave away plenty of new details, but one key reveal has sent fans absolutely wild.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and titular character, with Ryan Gosling as her love interest, Ken.

There was plenty to unpack in the trailer – but it’s Barbie’s famously permanently-arched feet, appearing in the very first seconds of the clip, that has caused the biggest reaction online, with even Chrissy Teigen joining the frenzy.

I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot pic.twitter.com/8a87KsFtXP — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 5, 2023

“I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot,” she wrote on Twitter.

The first teaser for Barbie – released last year – didn’t give away any plot details, but the most recent finally shed some light on the storyline, with Barbie and Ken seen leaving Barbieland.

why was this the most genius shot i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/AQbIJALIKS — sophia (@lovr_23) April 4, 2023

This one screenshot has become my entire personality pic.twitter.com/DPvAcTxN0C — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) April 4, 2023

Barbie’s supporting cast includes Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon.

Barbie will be released in theatres in New Zealand on July 20.

The brand new trailer released on April 5 offers a sneak peek into the film. A series of online posters have also been shared on Twitter featuring the star-studded cast, reports the New York Post.

The film’s official Twitter account introduced the film and its cast: “Meet our Barbies and Kens”.

The post shows Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan and other big names in Hollywood as the many different versions of Barbie.

Also featuring on the cast list is three-time Grammy winner Dua Lipa, who is due to make her debut in acting as a mermaid version of Barbie.

The Levitating songstress has long been rumoured to be involved in Gerwig’s upcoming film since the official Barbie Instagram account followed the singer in 2022.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald