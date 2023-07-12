Margot Robbie has stunned with a string of looks at the Barbie premieres. Photo / Getty Images

Margot Robbie is quite literally a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

And the Australian actress has stunned again with a look that might finally have reached peak Barbie.

Robbie has wowed fans with a string of looks during the promotional tour for her film Barbie, all of which have drawn inspiration from the iconic doll herself.

The 33-year-old, who plays Barbie in the highly anticipated film, took to the pink carpet in a custom pastel pink Vivienne Westwood gown, complete with a rosette and dramatic ruffled shawl draped across her shoulders.

Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of 'Barbie' at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. Photo / Mike Marsland / WireImage

The dress was perfectly finished with a flowing train and three strings of chunky pearls adorning her neck.

And because with the Mattel doll, accessories are everything, Robbie added white full-length gloves and sparkly transparent mules.

Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, wasn’t to be outshined as he donned a mint-coloured suit, cream brogues and a half-unbuttoned dress shirt underneath.

The movie’s director Greta Gerwig also took to the carpet with the stars of the film at the premiere.

Robbie’s looks have been thrilling onlookers at promotional events across the globe, with many fans wondering which iconic Barbie look she will take on next.

With the help of stylist Andrew Mukamal, the actress has also paid tribute to vintage Barbie this week, the 1960′s Solo in the Spotlight edition, wearing a Schiaparelli Haute Couture black strapless gown at the LA premiere.

Margot Robbie attends the world premiere of' 'Barbie' at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic

During the Sydney leg of the promotional tour, Robbie wore a black-and-white strapless bandage dress from Herve Leger to pay homage to Barbie’s black-and-white striped one-piece swimsuit and a pair of black Manolo Blahnik peep-toe heeled mules.

And for the premiere in South Korea, Mukamal re-created not one, but two looks for the star to also pay tribute to working Barbie. The first look was an Atelier Versace skirt suit and the second look was a party dress with a full tulle skirt and matching peep-toe Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Robbie is even serving Barbie-core at airports worldwide, with her in-character looks remaining on-brand the second she gets off the plane for the promotional tour.

And fans were left questioning just how much money the production company has poured into promotion for the film after Barbie and Ken’s Malibu DreamHouse was created in real life and made available to rent on Airbnb. The perfectly pink home comes equipped with a roller rink and a disco, and is now available for anyone lucky enough to nab a booking.

And there is so much Barbie merch out there at the moment that it’s hard to leave your house without seeing something perfectly on-brand - even some Auckland City buses got fully decked out in Barbie pink.

Barbie will be released in New Zealand on July 20.