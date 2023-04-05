The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie film has hit screens and, from just a glimpse, you could say life in plastic is looking - you guessed it - pretty fantastic.

The brand new trailer offers a sneak peek into the film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. A series of online posters have also been shared on Twitter featuring the star-studded cast, reports New York Post.

The film’s official Twitter account introduced the film and its cast: “Meet our Barbies and Kens”.

The post shows Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan and other big names in Hollywood as the many different versions of Barbie.

Also featuring on the cast list is three-time Grammy winner Dua Lipa, who is due to make her debut in acting as a mermaid version of Barbie.

The Levitating songstress has long been rumoured to be involved in Gerwig’s upcoming film since the official Barbie Instagram account followed the singer in 2022.

Also introduced in the Twitter posts were the different versions of Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans and Simu Liu. Michael Cera also features in the film as Allan - Ken’s best friend.

The human characters include Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO and Helen Mirren, who acts as the film’s narrator.

A running joke throughout the tweets is that all the Barbies are shown to be in various occupations, such as the president, a doctor and a Nobel Prize winner, while all the Ken characters are shunned as “just another Ken”.

Along with the Barbie character posters, the trailer was also posted on Twitter, showing Barbie and Ken leaving Barbieland and escaping to the real world.

A first sneak peek of the film dropped in December 2022, with Helen Mirren voicing how barbie dolls changed the world.

Barbie, which was announced by Gerwig back in 2014, has largely been kept under wraps, with the plot still not known by the masses. However, Gosling and Robbie offered a glimpse into the movie while they were filming on Venice Beach in California. The pair wore 80s style neon exercise gear and bright yellow roller-skates.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen rollerblading on the set of Barbie. Photo / Getty Images

Photos of the beach shoot were leaked on the internet, resulting in hundreds of people flocking to the movie set.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” revealed Robbie on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in September 2022. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

Barbie is set to hit theatres in new Zealand on July 20.



