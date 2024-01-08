Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

The Golden Globes red carpet made a comeback in 2023 after a two-year hiatus, during which the awards show was scaled down to a streaming-only event with not a host or carpet to be seen.

But in 2024, the 81st Golden Globes are kicking off award season early, with TV and film stars set to take to the carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 12:30pm (NZT) on January 8 including Kiwi actress Rose McIver who appears to have made a huge announcement.

The New Zealand born actress first appeared on screens in Power Rangers in 2009 before moving on to bigger projects including Netflix’s “A Christmas Prince” in 2017 and CBS’ biggest hit comedies, “Ghosts”, now she’s revealed her biggest project of all, motherhood.

While McIver isn’t up for any nominations tonight, she has already stolen the show by announcing her pregnancy on the carpet just months after marrying her boyfriend of six years, George Byrne.

Also on the carpet, Margot Robbie giving us her most show stopping Barbie themed look so far. Wearing a hot pink Armani dress with tulle shawl, the Australian actress is continuing her Barbie-core fashion with Super Star Barbie.

The star’s dress comes as no surprise with Barbie dominating pink on the carpet and the Greta Gerwig’s film leading nominations with nine nods, including for Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, as well as Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Original Song for three numbers from the soundtrack.

It’s of course closely followed by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which scored eight nominations, including Best Picture - Drama and nods for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

Succession was the top-nominated television programme with nine nods, including for series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin.

So, as the stars prepare to celebrate their achievements, what are they wearing on the carpet this year?

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is turning heads in her most iconic Barbie-themed outfit to date - Super Star Barbie.

Rose McIver

Kiwi actress Rose McIver looks elegant in Gucci as she debuts her growing baby bump at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has gone against the grain with her bold emerald green gown.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan has been making waves in the movie world for his performance in Saltburn, and now we are waiting patiently to see if it’s enough to secure the win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Jennifer Aniston

The one where Jennifer Aniston stuns at the Golden Globes.

Cillian Murphy

It’s a huge night for the cast of Oppenheimer including Cillian Murphy who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Florence Pugh

2023 might have been the year of Barbie and pink gowns, but if Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh has taught us anything with this look, it is that 2024 is all about bold, bold red.

Gillian Anderson

The two-time Golden Globe winner may not be up for any awards tonight, but Gillian Anderson is certainly educating us about red-carpet glam.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper brought his mum for good luck as he could soon become the first person in Golden Globes history to win in both the Best Director and Best Actor categories for the same movie

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren is thinking pink (and purple) at this year’s Golden Globes.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

It’s date night for Hollywood’s favourite couple, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who have arrived looking absolutely golden.

Selena Gomez

Singer, actress, and Hollywood sweetheart Selena Gomez is glowing, and all we have to say is, ‘Oh my Gomez.’

Rosamund Pike

The Saltburn star is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture tonight, but her Dior Couture dress is already a winner.

Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey looks cool, calm, and collected in Prada as she awaits the verdict on whether she will win the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

Colman Domingo

Strutting into the #GoldenGlobes in style with Colman Domingo 😎 pic.twitter.com/ApT6yzOp8N — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2024

Colman Domingo is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his role in Rustin, but it’s his strut that’s winning hearts.

Heidi Klum

The supermodel is coming in hot in her dazzling red gown.



