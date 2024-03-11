Media personality Liza Koshy experienced a wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars, taking a tumble on the red carpet as a result.

The star arrived at the Academy Awards and was trying to walk in a pair of 20cm heels when she lost her balance and fell to the floor, reports Daily Mail.

However, despite the embarrassing plunge, the 27-year-old Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star had a giggle, dusted herself off and didn’t take it too seriously.

As soon as she fell to the floor, a few witnesses rushed to help her get back up. Soon after, the actress was back to posing for photographs in her gorgeous Marchesa gown.

Videos capturing the tumble soon went viral on X, formerly Twitter, as fans slammed the star for wearing “absolutely RIDICULOUS shoes”.

“Wear shoes you can walk in lady!!” one social media wrote.

Liza Koshy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Another chimed in, suggesting she “wear proper shoes” next time.

One worried X-user praised the social media star for “handling it with grace”.

“I hope she’s okay! Tripping can happen to anyone,” the fan reminded other social media users.

Koshy, who became a well-known name in 2013 thanks to video-sharing platform Vine, reached viral status on YouTube and soon went from internet sensation to film star in a couple of years.

Now, she has featured in films such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in which she portrayed the first ever female transformer, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken and Susanna Fogel’s Cat Person.

She is also set to star in Netflix’s Family Affair on Netflix with Nicole Kidman, Kathy Bates and Zac Efron, and My Ex-Friend’s Wedding alongside Amanda Seyfried.