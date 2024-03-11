Ryan Gosling performs I'm Just Ken at the 2024 Oscars with a spellbinding performance. Video / Oscars

Barbie star Ryan Gosling performed the film’s Academy Award-nominated song I’m Just Ken at the 2024 Oscars ceremony, and it was kenough to nab the title of “one of the most incredible Oscar musical performances”.

Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, wore a bedazzled pink suit and sunglasses as he gave the performance of a lifetime, singing I’m Just Ken from Greta Gerwig’s Mattel doll-inspired flick at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The actor began the song wearing a cowboy hat, sitting behind his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie, singing into her ear as he got up from his seat. Robbie could be seen being unable to contain her giggles as her co-star ascended to the stage.

Gosling then climbed up the steps of the stage to join Mark Ronson, who was jamming out on a bass guitar.

Ryan Gosling and Slash perform I'm Just Ken from Barbie during the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The Ken actor then took to the stage with 75 other Kens - including co-star Simu Liu - who eventually picked up Gosling and spun him around as big cardboard cutouts of Barbie were lifted in the air.

As if the performance couldn’t get any more headline-grabbing, acclaimed Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash appeared on stage and rocked out beside Gosling.

Gosling then could be seen strolling through the crowd and even passed the microphone to his La La Land co-star Emma Stone to sing a few lines of the hit song.

The star-studded spectacle concluded with fireworks in the background and a large standing ovation from the audience.

Fans flooded X, formerly Twitter, to praise the actor-turned-serenader online.

Ryan Gosling performing ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/pdTbTHO9LQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 11, 2024

“Ryan Gosling kinda an icon for life”, wrote one social media user, while another chimed in: “Behold. The greatest moment in Oscar history!! Bravo Ryan Gosling & I’m Just Ken!”

One person gushed: “Ryan Gosling starting I’m Just Ken in the audience behind Margot Robbie, who CANNOT stop laughing. Genius. I hope the kenergy never leaves ryan gosling.”

“Ryan Gosling fully belting out I’m Just Ken is the one of the most incredible Oscar musical performances I’ve ever seen. People were screaming, cheering and gasping inside the Dolby,” one person said.

