Emma Stone won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Photo / AP

Emma Stone won her second-ever Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards today — but as she took to the stage to accept it, she started her speech by saying, “My dress is broken. I think it happened during I’m Just Ken.”

As the Poor Things star got up from her seat to accept the win, she gestured to the back of her dress, pointing out that the zip had burst open.

During Barbie star Ryan Gosling’s performance of I’m Just Ken, the actor embraced Stone, who sang along to the lyrics — so the malfunction may have occurred thanks to some energetic dance moves.

Emma Stone pointed to the back of her dress, which broke during the awards show, before accepting her Best Actress award. Photo / Getty Images

But she made it onto the stage and was helped by the former Best Actress winners who introduced the nominees on stage, with friend Jennifer Lawrence putting an arm around her waist to support her.

The custom strapless Louis Vuitton number featured a shell print on the mint-green background, with a peplum-style detail.

E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi said Stone’s stylist Petra Flannery chose the colour of the gown in homage to Poor Things’ “sorbet theme”, as well as the star’s looks at the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes earlier this year.

Jennifer Lawrence is brought to tears by Emma Stone’s Best Actress win at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/I1F7hbRtQ8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

She finished off the look with a 30-carat yellow diamond choker, with her hair loose.

Stone took out the win for her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, which was nominated for 11 awards on the night. Her co-star Mark Ruffalo lost Best Supporting Actor to Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr, while director Yorgos Lanthimos lost to Christopher Nolan.

It’s Stone’s second best actress Oscar, after she won for La La Land in 2017. She’s been nominated in the supporting actress category for The Favourite and Birdman in past years as well, with a total of five nominations to her name.

Holding back tears as she spoke on stage, Stone recalled, “The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot — that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, please take yourself out of it.

“And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”

Paying tribute to her co-stars and to the crew members who worked on the film, Stone then thanked Poor Things’ director Yorgos Lanthimos personally.

“Thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter.”

The Oscars wrapped up at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today, with Oppenheimer taking home Best Picture, its lead Cillian Murphy taking out Best Actor, and Nolan the award for Best Director.