Team New Zealand will not be sailing on the second day of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series due to their AC75 being damaged this morning.
The defender’s vessel, Taihoro, was damaged after a crane failed while lifting the AC75 onto its cradle following their lone race of the series’ opening day in Barcelona.
The boat landed heavily on the cradle and while all members of the team were safe, Taihoro was impacted.
After initial assessments, Team NZ confirmed the damage would prevent them from lining up in their scheduled races tomorrow.
With the boat back in the shed, a full assessment into the extent of the impact will be undertaken today, with the team to provide a further update on how long they expect to be off the water.