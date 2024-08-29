“They get quite a massive advantage, actually, by doing this, so there’s a lot of risk for the challengers.

“At the same time, you get to race the benchmark team in the America’s Cup, so it does go both ways, but for all the challengers there is some risk there.”

With Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling saying this group of challengers is the best the America’s Cup has seen for some time, those extra races could prove critical for their campaign.

The defenders go into this week’s races after winning last week’s preliminary regatta in Barcelona; dropping one of their six races in the first time the teams had properly raced their AC75s this campaign, though two of their six races were won due to technical issues with other teams.

The team noted that the final day of the preliminary regatta – which saw a change in breeze and a bumpier sea state – wasn’t their best showing despite winning the event, with Burling saying they were still trying to get a handle on the location and picking wind shifts let them down that day.

The coming week will reveal how much teams were either holding back or have improved, but Team New Zealand remain in the position of not having to show their full hand for some time yet.

American Magic helmsman Tom Slingsby, who handed the Kiwis their loss in the preliminary regatta, said while they had been able to get a look at the other teams in racing it was still hard to read too much into anything.

“We still haven’t seen anyone in all different conditions. We felt pretty fast in those wavier conditions which was a good thing,” Slingsby said.

“For us, we thought Team New Zealand were really fast in the flat water but maybe didn’t have the same edge they had in the waves. For us, it feels like there might be a chink in the armour there, and we don’t know what we’re going to get here in the future so it’s interesting for us to see and we’re going to learn a lot more in the next two weeks.”

Louis Vuitton Cup format

Double round-robin; every team have two races against each other team.

At the end of the round-robins, the bottom-placed team and Team New Zealand will drop out of the competition.

For the semifinals, the team ranked at the top of the leaderboard will get their choice of opponent from their other three remaining challengers to square off against in a best-of-nine match.

The two winners will then meet in a best-of-13 final; the winner earning the right to challenge Team New Zealand in the best-of-13 Cup match.

America’s Cup key dates

Louis Vuitton Cup round-robin: August 30-September 9

Louis Vuitton Cup semifinals: September 15-20

Youth America’s Cup: September 18-27

Louis Vuitton Cup finals: September 27-October 6

Puig Women’s America’s Cup: October 6-14

Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup match: October 13-22

America’s Cup teams

Emirates Team New Zealand (NZ) – defender

Ineos Britannia (UK) – challenger of record

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy)

American Magic (USA)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland)

Orient Express Racing Team (France)

Youth and Women’s America’s Cup teams

America’s Cup teams: New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, Italy, USA, France

Invited teams: Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain

