These Barbecue Chicken Banh Mi Are A Recipe For Summer Success

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

Add more chilli if you fancy a bit more heat. But my advice, if feeding these to children or first-time guests, it to serve a little extra bowl separately.

BARBECUE CHICKEN BANH MI RECIPE

Makes 4

1 clove garlic, grated

2 tsp grated ginger

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp fish sauce

2 tsp sesame oil

¼ cup brown sugar

450g chicken thighs

4 long buns

Lime, to squeeze
Salad

1 cup shredded red cabbage

1 cup shredded white cabbage

¼ cucumber, thinly sliced

1 cup coriander leaves, plus extra to serve

½ red chilli, thinly sliced (place 1 tsp into the dressing)
Dressing

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp caster sugar

2 Tbsp lime juice

2 tsp fish sauce
  1. Into a bowl place the garlic, ginger, soy, fish sauce, sesame oil and sugar, combining well. Add the chicken thighs and marinate for 2 hours or overnight.
  2. For the dressing, place all the ingredients into a jar and shake well.
  3. For the salad, in a large bowl place the cabbages, cucumber, coriander and chilli, mixing well. Add half the dressing, reserving the remainder to serve alongside.
  4. When ready to cook the chicken, heat a barbecue to medium heat. Pat the excess marinade from the chicken and cook for 5 or 6 minutes on each side.
  5. To serve, split open the buns. Fill with salad, sliced chicken and a drizzle of extra dressing.
  6. Add a good squeeze of lime.

