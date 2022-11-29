These Barbecue Chicken Banh Mi Are A Recipe For Summer Success

Add more chilli if you fancy a bit more heat. But my advice, if feeding these to children or first-time guests, it to serve a little extra bowl separately.
- Into a bowl place the garlic, ginger, soy, fish sauce, sesame oil and sugar, combining well. Add the chicken thighs and marinate for 2 hours or overnight.
- For the dressing, place all the ingredients into a jar and shake well.
- For the salad, in a large bowl place the cabbages, cucumber, coriander and chilli, mixing well. Add half the dressing, reserving the remainder to serve alongside.
- When ready to cook the chicken, heat a barbecue to medium heat. Pat the excess marinade from the chicken and cook for 5 or 6 minutes on each side.
- To serve, split open the buns. Fill with salad, sliced chicken and a drizzle of extra dressing.
- Add a good squeeze of lime.