Leaving the bones in these thighs ensures they remain juicy. Cool completely before you pack them away for your picnic, or serve hot with a side salad.
- For the panko crust, combine the parmesan, crumbs, garlic, parsley, egg, oil, paprika and salt in a bowl, mixing well.
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Brown the chicken thighs on both sides until golden. Place in an ovenproof baking dish. Top each thigh with parmesan crust. Drizzle with a little extra oil. Place in the oven for 25 minutes or until cooked through and golden. Remove and eat hot, or cool before packing into your picnic.
- Serve with a salad of farro, roasted baby beets and rocket.