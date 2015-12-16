Cocoa Brownie Recipe with Ganache

I have been craving a certain type of brownie lately, soft and rich with an earthy cocoa flavour. When baked in a square tin, you will find a few fudgy slices in the center for those who love their brownies gooey, and slices around the edge a little more crispy yet still moist. They keep really well for up to a week.
- Pre-heat the oven to 160 C, and line a square slice tin with baking paper.
- Add all ingredients in a large mixing bowl except for the walnuts, and mix until well incorporated. The mix will be quite sticky, don’t worry!
- Stir in the nuts if using.
- Spread the brownie batter evenly in the prepared lined slice tin.
- Bake in the oven for 18-20 minutes, or until firm around the edges, and still slightly soft in the middle.
- Remove from the oven, and allow to cool completely.
- To make the ganache, gently heat the cream in a saucepan until almost boiling. Remove from the heat, and stir in the chocolate. Continue to stir until the chocolate has completely melted and the ganache is thick and glossy.
- Leave the ganache to cool slightly, then spread on top of the brownies. Decorate with edible flowers if using.
• For more from Eleanor Ozich see petite-kitchen.com