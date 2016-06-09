Food & Drink

Sponge Pudding Recipe With Apple & Rhubarb

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Sponge pudding with apple and rhubarb. Photo / Babiche Martens
SPONGE PUDDING RECIPE WITH APPLE AND RHUBARB

Serves 4
4 apples, peeled, cored and chopped

4 stalks rhubarb, chopped into 3cm pieces

½ cup water

¼ cup sugar
Sponge

70g butter

70g brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1 egg

70g flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup milk

Custard to serve
  1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease an oval ovenproof baking dish.
  2. Place the apples, rhubarb, water and sugar into a small pot. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes to soften slightly. Tip into your baking dish.
  3. To make the sponge, cream the butter, sugar and cinnamon. Add the egg and beat through. Fold through the flour and baking powder, then the milk. Spoon the mixture on top of the fruit. Bake for 40 minutes until the sponge springs back to the touch.
  4. Serve warm with custard.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5