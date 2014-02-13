Food & Drink

Recipe: Home-Made Muesli

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens
HOME-MADE MUESLI WITH POACHED APRICOTS

Makes 8 cups

2 cups large rolled oats

1 cup shredded coconut

½ cup whole almonds

½ cup sunflower seeds

½ cup sesame seeds

½ cup pumpkin seeds

½ cup hazelnuts

¼ cup coconut oil

¼ cup runny honey

1 ½ cups dried fruit - apricots, raisins, cranberries or goji berries

½ cup wheat germ

Poached seasonal fruit and Greek yoghurt to serve
  1. Set oven to 160C. Line a large roasting dish with baking paper.
  2. Add oats, coconut, almonds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds and hazelnuts to roasting dish. Combine well.
  3. In a small bowl mix the oil and honey. Pour over the muesli and stir to combine. Place in the oven for 30 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes to ensure it does not brown too quickly.
  4. Remove and cool. Add the dried fruit and wheat germ. Store in an airtight container.
  5. Serve with poached seasonal fruit and thick Greek yoghurt.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5