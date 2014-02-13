Recipe: Home-Made Muesli

HOME-MADE MUESLI WITH POACHED APRICOTS
Makes 8 cups
2 cups large rolled oats 1 cup shredded coconut ½ cup whole almonds ½ cup sunflower seeds ½ cup sesame seeds ½ cup pumpkin seeds ½ cup hazelnuts ¼ cup coconut oil ¼ cup runny honey 1 ½ cups dried fruit - apricots, raisins, cranberries or goji berries ½ cup wheat germ Poached seasonal fruit and Greek yoghurt to serve
- Set oven to 160C. Line a large roasting dish with baking paper.
- Add oats, coconut, almonds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds and hazelnuts to roasting dish. Combine well.
- In a small bowl mix the oil and honey. Pour over the muesli and stir to combine. Place in the oven for 30 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes to ensure it does not brown too quickly.
- Remove and cool. Add the dried fruit and wheat germ. Store in an airtight container.
- Serve with poached seasonal fruit and thick Greek yoghurt.