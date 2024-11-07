Arguably the most well-known Middle Eastern cookie, these filled shortbreads are descended from the Egyptian kahk but are now considered a separate cookie with special shapes to denote three distinct fillings. Only semolina is traditionally used in the dough, though many recipes now add all-purpose (plain) flour to create a softer texture. Mahleb (a spice made of ground cherry kernels) and flower waters give these cookies a distinct, intensely aromatic flavour. According to Anissa Helou’s Feast: Food of the Islamic World, when the cookies are filled with nuts they are called maamoul, while the date-filled cookie goes by the name qrass bil-tamr. When walnuts are used, the cookies are shaped in a round, domed mould, while a pistachio filling gets a domed oval shape. Both nut versions get dusted with icing sugar, whereas the date version is moulded flat and left plain. The cookies are traditional for breaking the fast during Ramadan but are now so widespread that they are eaten year-round. In Iran, kolucheh or koloocheh refers to a version made of spiced dough filled with spiced date paste and nuts – usually walnuts or walnuts combined with pistachios. They are either imprinted with a mould or simply left as mounds and topped with more ground nuts.