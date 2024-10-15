Crispy, sweet and creamy, you can be eating these easy-as-pie parcels in half an hour.

If you need a last-minute dessert, these are for you. Put together in 10 minutes and cook. The texture of the ricotta and raspberries is wonderful. Raspberries are coming into their own now, so enjoy.

RASPBERRY, ORANGE & THYME FILO Makes 4

400g ricotta 1 Tbsp orange zest 1 Tbsp orange zest 1 Tbsp chopped thyme 1 Tbsp chopped thyme ¼ cup caster sugar ¼ cup caster sugar 1 cup fresh raspberries 1 cup fresh raspberries 6 sheets filo 6 sheets filo 2 Tbsp melted butter 2 Tbsp melted butter 1/3 cup sliced almonds 1/3 cup sliced almonds ¼ cup runny honey ¼ cup runny honey Extra thyme leaves, to garnish Extra thyme leaves, to garnish

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. Place the ricotta, zest, thyme, sugar, and raspberries into a medium-sized bowl.

3. On a clean bench, place one piece of filo, brush with butter, add another, then a third. Cut in half. Place a quarter of the mixture at one end and fold into a parcel, brushing with butter as you go. Place onto the baking tray and repeat.

4. Brush the tops with extra butter and sprinkle with almonds. Bake for 20 minutes until golden.