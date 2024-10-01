Small individual sponge puddings are a special way to end a cosy meal.

Peel tamarillos as you would a tomato. Cut a small cross in the bottom and place them into a large bowl. Pour over boiling water and leave for three or four minutes. Remove, then peel the skin. They are now ready for use.

TAMARILLO SPONGE PUDDINGS Makes 6

6 tamarillos peeled ½ cup sugar ½ cup sugar 2 cinnamon sticks 2 cinnamon sticks

For the sponge 200g butter 200g butter 1 cup caster sugar 1 cup caster sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla 2 eggs 2 eggs 2 cups flour 2 cups flour 2 tsp baking powder 2 tsp baking powder ½ tsp cinnamon ½ tsp cinnamon Lightly whipped cream or ice cream, to serve Lightly whipped cream or ice cream, to serve

Preheat the oven to 175C. Grease and dust lightly with flour 6 x 200ml cups or ramekins. Place the peeled tamarillos into a large pot. Add the sugar and cinnamon sticks. Pour over boiling water and simmer for 5-8 minutes until soft but holding their shape. For the sponge, beat the butter, sugar, and vanilla until light and creamy. Add the eggs one at a time. Fold in the flour, baking powder, and cinnamon. Place a couple of tablespoons of mixture into the base of your cups. Stand a tamarillo up in the mix, then fill three-quarters with the remaining mixture. Bake for 25 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove and cool for 15 minutes before serving with lightly whipped cream or ice cream.

Apple & Cranberry Chutney. This easy chutney can be enjoyed with meats, added into sandwiches or served with your favourite blue cheese.

