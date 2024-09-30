Tangy and creamy, this is a grown-up frozen treat.

This is the true sign of spring. Ice cream to either scoop into a cone or serve alongside a dessert. This ice cream base will accommodate any flavour of ice cream. So use berries, chocolate or try liquorice.

TAMARILLO ICE CREAM Makes 1 litre

4 tamarillos, peeled ½ cup white sugar ½ cup white sugar

For the ice cream base 1 cup cream 1 cup cream 1 cup full fat milk 1 cup full fat milk 5 egg yolks 5 egg yolks 1 cup caster sugar 1 cup caster sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla 2 tsp orange zest 2 tsp orange zest

Peel tamarillos as you would a tomato. Cut a small cross in the bottom and place them into a large bowl. Pour over boiling water and leave for three or four minutes. Remove, then peel the skin. Poach the peeled tamarillos in simmering water with sugar for 10 minutes until soft. Drain and blitz in a blender to a pulp. Set aside. Place the cream and milk into a large pot, and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat. Beat the egg yolks, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Add the orange zest, then slowly pour in the cream, mixing to combine. Return to a clean pot. Place the custard mixture onto low heat and stir until it clings to the back of your spoon. Remove and cool completely for a few hours or overnight. Fold the tamarillo pulp into the custard, reserving a little for decoration. Either churn it in an ice cream maker, or place it in a loaf tin, and freeze it for several hours. Remove from the freezer a few minutes before serving.

