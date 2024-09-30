Tangy and creamy, this is a grown-up frozen treat.
This is the true sign of spring. Ice cream to either scoop into a cone or serve alongside a dessert. This ice cream base will accommodate any flavour of ice cream. So use berries, chocolate or try liquorice.
- Peel tamarillos as you would a tomato. Cut a small cross in the bottom and place them into a large bowl. Pour over boiling water and leave for three or four minutes. Remove, then peel the skin.
- Poach the peeled tamarillos in simmering water with sugar for 10 minutes until soft. Drain and blitz in a blender to a pulp. Set aside.
- Place the cream and milk into a large pot, and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat.
- Beat the egg yolks, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Add the orange zest, then slowly pour in the cream, mixing to combine. Return to a clean pot.
- Place the custard mixture onto low heat and stir until it clings to the back of your spoon. Remove and cool completely for a few hours or overnight.
- Fold the tamarillo pulp into the custard, reserving a little for decoration. Either churn it in an ice cream maker, or place it in a loaf tin, and freeze it for several hours.
- Remove from the freezer a few minutes before serving.
