Citrus & Berry Tart Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Making this citrusy tart can be as involved or hands-off as you want it to be. Photo / Babiche Martens

The best desserts, like this fresh fruit tart, strike a balance of rich, sweet, tart and fresh notes.

Making the pastry in a food processor is super quick, but of course, you can make it by hand. This tart is also perfect to create a day ahead. The flavour only enhances.

CITRUS AND BERRY TART

Serves 8

For the pastry

200g flour

100g cold butter, cubed

1 Tbsp caster sugar

1 egg

1 Tbsp cold water
For the filling

5 eggs

¾ cup caster sugar

200ml cream

2 Tbsp citrus zest, e.g. lime/lemon

¼ cup citrus juice
To serve

300g fresh berries

1 Tbsp strawberry jam, melted

1. Preheat the oven to 170C.

2. Place the flour, butter, and sugar in a food processor and blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and water to form a rough dough. Knead on a lightly floured bench a couple of times to finish combining the ingredients for the smooth dough. Roll to 5mm thick. Line the base and sides of a 22cm tart tin. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

3. Bake blind lined with paper and rice or baking beans for 20 minutes. Remove and cool.

4. Using a metal whisk, combine the eggs and sugar. Add the cream, zest and juice. Pour carefully into your tart tin. Bake for 35-40 minutes until set in the middle but slightly wobbly. It will harden as it cools.

5. To serve, top with the fresh berries, brush with jam and enjoy.

