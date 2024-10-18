The best desserts, like this fresh fruit tart, strike a balance of rich, sweet, tart and fresh notes.
Making the pastry in a food processor is super quick, but of course, you can make it by hand. This tart is also perfect to create a day ahead. The flavour only enhances.
Serves 8
1. Preheat the oven to 170C.
2. Place the flour, butter, and sugar in a food processor and blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and water to form a rough dough. Knead on a lightly floured bench a couple of times to finish combining the ingredients for the smooth dough. Roll to 5mm thick. Line the base and sides of a 22cm tart tin. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
3. Bake blind lined with paper and rice or baking beans for 20 minutes. Remove and cool.
4. Using a metal whisk, combine the eggs and sugar. Add the cream, zest and juice. Pour carefully into your tart tin. Bake for 35-40 minutes until set in the middle but slightly wobbly. It will harden as it cools.
5. To serve, top with the fresh berries, brush with jam and enjoy.