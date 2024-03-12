This sweet and spicy homemade butter is great with everything.

If you’re a “butter makes everything better person” like me, you can’t get enough flavoured versions, especially homemade. This one is delicious on toast, vegetables, charred corn, or anything, really.

CHILLI AND HONEY BUTTER RECIPE Makes 1 cup

200g salted butter, room temperature
2 large red chillies, seeds removed
2 Tbsp runny honey
2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Chop the chillies small and place them into a food processor with the butter and honey. Blitz for a few minutes until very well combined and the butter has a red tinge from the chillies. Add the parsley and combine. Chill in the fridge and bring to room temperature before using. Serve as your favourite spread or topping.

