This sweet and spicy homemade butter is great with everything.
If you’re a “butter makes everything better person” like me, you can’t get enough flavoured versions, especially homemade. This one is delicious on toast, vegetables, charred corn, or anything, really.
- Chop the chillies small and place them into a food processor with the butter and honey. Blitz for a few minutes until very well combined and the butter has a red tinge from the chillies.
- Add the parsley and combine. Chill in the fridge and bring to room temperature before using.
- Serve as your favourite spread or topping.
