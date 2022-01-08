It is so great to see kahawai more readily available after being under-utilised for years. This delicious pate is perfect to take on a hike, served with simple seed crackers. It’s also great spread on toast and topped with fresh tomato and basil.

KAHAWAI PATE RECIPE

Makes 1 cup

200g smoked kahawai, bones removed

150g cream cheese

1 Tbsp lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

1 Tbsp chopped dill

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Place the kahawai, cream cheese, lemon zest, juice and dill in a kitchen processor, blitzing until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Store in an airtight container and serve with seed crackers.

SEED CRACKERS RECIPE

Makes 1 tray

½ cup each of pumpkin, sunflower, sesame seeds

¼ cup each of chia (black or white) and linseed

½ tsp salt

½ tsp fennel seeds

200ml water

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 30cm baking tray with paper.