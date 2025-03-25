Delicious, decadent and filled with sunshiny sweetcorn, this tart promises to delight.
Make the most of fresh corn while it’s still in season. The vegetable adds a hint of sweetness to this cheesy, potato-based tart.
POTATO TART Serves 4-6
3 large potatoes, skin on 1 Tbsp melted butter 1 cob of corn ½ tsp salt and pepper 3 eggs ½ cup milk 1 chopped spring onion ½ cup tasty cheese
To serve 1 cup baby rocket leaves
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Lightly oil the potatoes and bake for 1 hour, or until a skewer inserts easily. Remove the potatoes from the oven and let them cool enough to handle.
- Use the back of a spoon or cup to press the potatoes into a 22cm tin, lining both the bottom and the sides. Brush with butter and return to the oven for 10 minutes.
- Cook the corn, remove the kernels from the cob and place them in a large bowl.
- Add the eggs, milk, salt, pepper, spring onion, and cheese, mixing well. Pour the mixture into the potato case. Return the dish to the oven for 30 minutes, until the centre is set.
- Serve while warm, topped with some fresh rocket leaves.