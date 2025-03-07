Enjoying Your Favourite Pour? Pair It With These Plates To Pick At

If you’re looking for a plate to share or a snack to graze, these plates will satisfy your appetite.

Whether you’re planning to enjoy a glass of wine, pint of beer, cocktail or less spirited beverage, you could enhance your pour with a plate to match.

Sometimes a packet of potato chips or cheeseboard will do the trick. But if you’re looking for something a little more decadent to appease your appetite before the main serving, this collection will quell your cravings.

Here you’ll find an array of plates that you can pull together in the time it takes to chill a bottle. They prioritise punchy flavours to satisfy big cravings. If you’re having difficulty choosing, start from the drink you’ll be enjoying – some, like the puffy souffles, lend themselves to a particular glass (try a pinot noir with this one).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This serving sees these decadent and parmesan-filled sticks paired with a horseradish dip. The sharp, spicy flavour helps to cut the savoury flavours of the shallow-fried potatoes (as does a helping of chopped herbs).

Photo / Babiche Martens

The sweetness of the caramelised red onion atop this thin-based pizza is well balanced by the salty blue cheese. Angela Casley suggests swapping the latter for melty mozzarella if you prefer milder flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A speedy, foolproof dish. Simply warm oil, garlic, thyme and large shreds of lemon zest, and add high quality olives. This bowl can be enjoyed warm, or after cooling.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These oysters are soaked in a slightly acidic mix of soy, mirin and lemon juice before being served atop a blend of avocado. You can either chop the toasted seaweed into small pieces and sprinkle on top, or use it to wrap spoonfuls from the plate.

Photo / Babiche Martens

King sweetie peppers will be an excellent selection for this serving, bringing extra sweetness to balance the salty flavours of the pancetta and ricotta. Finish the sharing plate with a sprinkling of thyme leaves.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Figs are starting to fall from their trees. In this recipe, the earthy fruits are glazed with orange zest and juice and brown sugar, before being piled atop crunchy toast with fresh mozzarella. The last few touches will add visual texture too – think flaky salt, honey, mint and orange zest.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This dish treats thinly sliced beef to a pan sear and then drizzles it with a garlicky sauce. It’s an easy one to prepare beforehand. If you’re expecting guests, you can make each of the components ahead of time and plate quickly just before serving.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You’ll certainly need crusty, buttered bread to soak up the rich, umami juices from this seafood serving. These mussels are seasoned with red onion, garlic, carrot, celery, chilli and white wine, among other ingredients. A final garnish of basil leaves will supply some brighter notes too.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This homemade togarashi spice combines chilli flakes, toasted seaweed, sesame seeds, ginger and lemon. You can adjust the ratios to your taste, should you prefer more spice or tang. It’s used to season fish, which is served atop a blend of a citrusy and spicy avocado blend.

Photo / Supplied

Hisham Assad provides the recipe for this ultra-crunchy chickpea dish. It‘s open to adaptation, the chef notes: “The varieties are endless and they change based on what you have in your cupboard and what meal you’re serving it for.” In this iteration, pita bread is toasted or fried, and layered with helpings of yoghurt and chickpeas, before receiving a hefty dusting of paprika.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe offers two plates to service a leisurely evening. The first is a ridiculously easy oven-baked block of feta. The second is a fresh pile of diced tomatoes, mixed with olives and parsley. You could also combine the servings on toast or crackers.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This savoury bite will suit a plant-based preference. It’s a particularly good time to make them, as eggplant is in peak season. The addition of a whole basil leaf helps to enliven the mini bites.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This focaccia contains all sorts of little jewels – think olives, cherry tomatoes, garlic and feta. If you have a little more time to prepare before your evening pours, consider this all-in-one option.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Here’s one to bookmark for cooler weather. These souffles are best eaten straight from the oven, so you can enjoy melty cheese and puffy textures. They’re also suited to a bigger crowd as the recipe aims to serve six.

Photo / Babiche Martens