Food & Drink

Warm Olives Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Get playful with a platter and serve this warm olives recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens

Although olives are great served any way, eating them warmed with favourite flavourings makes them more special. Serve this warm olives recipe with drinks, spicy nuts, or at the dinner table with bread and cheese as a first course. They also make a great gift. Cool and spoon into mini jars and take with you when visiting others.

WARM OLIVES RECIPE

Serves 6-8
¼ cup olive oil

3 cloves garlic, sliced

3 stalks thyme

4 peeled pieces lemon zest

2 cups mixed olives
  1. In a small pot or frying pan, warm oil, garlic, thyme and zest.
  2. Add olives and toss for a few minutes until well coated.
  3. Serve warm or allow to cool and reheat before serving.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5