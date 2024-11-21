Food & Drink

Eggplant, Tofu & Shiitake Skewers Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Put your plating skills to the test with these vegetable and tofu skewers. Photo / Babiche Martens

Choose a vegan-friendly soy sauce and these party-perfect sticks will be a hit with your plant-based guests.

These can be made well before time, although they are best served at room temperature. If you have refrigerated, get them out 30 minutes before. A good drizzle of sauce will bring them to life.

EGGPLANT, TOFU & SHIITAKE SKEWERS

Makes 16

1 eggplant, sliced into 1cm pieces

¼ cup olive oil, plus 1 Tbsp for frying

16 shiitake mushrooms

3 cloves garlic, crushed

200g firm tofu, cut into 16 cubes

16 basil leaves

16 small skewers
For the ponzu sauce

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp mirin

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. Slice the eggplant and place it on an oven tray. Drizzle with ¼ cup of oil. Bake for 15 minutes, then turn over and bake for another 15. Remove and cool.
  3. Heat a frying pan to medium heat. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Cook the mushrooms and garlic until just cooked through. Let them cool.
  4. In the same pan, brown the tofu on all sides.
  5. Fold a piece of eggplant, tofu, mushroom and a basil leaf on to each skewer.
  6. In a small jug, combine the lemon juice, mirin soy and sesame oil, stirring well.
  7. Serve the skewers at room temperature with a drizzle of sauce.

