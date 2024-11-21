Choose a vegan-friendly soy sauce and these party-perfect sticks will be a hit with your plant-based guests.
These can be made well before time, although they are best served at room temperature. If you have refrigerated, get them out 30 minutes before. A good drizzle of sauce will bring them to life.
Makes 16
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Slice the eggplant and place it on an oven tray. Drizzle with ¼ cup of oil. Bake for 15 minutes, then turn over and bake for another 15. Remove and cool.
- Heat a frying pan to medium heat. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Cook the mushrooms and garlic until just cooked through. Let them cool.
- In the same pan, brown the tofu on all sides.
- Fold a piece of eggplant, tofu, mushroom and a basil leaf on to each skewer.
- In a small jug, combine the lemon juice, mirin soy and sesame oil, stirring well.
- Serve the skewers at room temperature with a drizzle of sauce.