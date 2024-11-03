These seasonal puff pastries are almost embarrassingly simple but deliver unparalleled fruity flavour.
Making the most of strawberries while they are at their best, these are delicious, sweet, and delightful. Make them for a Sunday afternoon, for guests, or a potluck work lunch.
1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking tray with paper.
2. Cut rectangles from the pastry 4 x 8cm or any size you choose. Place the pieces on the tray. Bake for 15 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove and cool.
3. When ready to assemble, split in half horizontally. Spread some jam on the bottom, fill it with cream, and top it with strawberries.
4. Melt the butter, add the icing sugar, a drop or two of red, and a little water. Ice the tops of the puffs and place them on top of the strawberries.
5. Store in the fridge until ready to serve.