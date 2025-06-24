Winter weather calls for comfort food - and this Greek Rice with Roasted Chicken hits the spot.
This is a delicious winter warmer. There is no need to stir the rice; finish it in the oven. If you have fresh oregano, you can use it. Mine is looking a bit sad after all the rain.
GREEK RICE WITH ROASTED CHICKEN
Serves 4-6
1 chicken, jointed 20g butter 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 leek, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 tsp dried oregano 1 cup Arborio rice ½ cup white wine 4 cups chicken stock 1 courgette, diced 2 tomatoes, chopped ½ cup sundried tomatoes, chopped 12 olives ½ cup chopped parsley
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Arrange the chicken on a baking tray. Rub one tablespoon of oil over it, Then season with salt, pepper, and one teaspoon of oregano. Place it in the oven for 50 minutes or until it’s cooked through and golden brown.
- Melt the butter in a large pan. Add the leek and garlic, cooking gently to soften them. Stir in the remaining oregano and rice for two minutes. Pour in the wine and keep cooking until it has evaporated. Stir through the stock.
- Cover the pan and bake for 25 minutes if it’s ovenproof. Stir in the zucchini and cook for 15 minutes, until the rice is cooked and the liquid has been absorbed.
- In a small bowl, mix together the sundried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, olives, and parsley; season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve the rice topped with chicken and sprinkle the tomato mixture over the top.