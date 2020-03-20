Change up beef kebabs by adding a burst of sweet fig. Serve with a drink and enjoy the last of the longer evenings at home. I used scotch fillet, but sirloin or rump will suffice.
FIG & BEEF KEBABS
Makes 12
500g beef steak, cut into 2cm pieces
Marinade 2 Tbsp soy sauce 2 Tbsp honey 2 garlic cloves, crushed ½ tsp salt 1 tsp paprika 12 kebab skewers 1 green capsicum, cut into 24 cubes 6 ripe figs, halved To serve ½ cup yoghurt 2 Tbsp lemon juice A few coriander leaves
- Place the steak into a large bowl. Add the soy, honey, garlic, salt and paprika, combining well. Leave to marinate for 20 minutes.
- On to the skewers place a piece of steak, capsicum, fig, capsicum and steak. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Heat a large frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the skewers for 4 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking. Serve with a drizzle of yoghurt dressing and a few green leaves to garnish.