12 Foolproof Dessert Recipes To Make Use Of Leftover Chocolates

Left with more chocolate than you know what to do with? Consider these easy, quick dessert recipes that promise to hero the festivities.

If you’re looking for a project to tackle this weekend, but it needs to be breezy, easy and impossible to mess up, this recipe collection has you covered.

These desserts make the most of the holiday, putting any leftover pieces of chocolate to use – the confection is added into batters, melted into sauces and mixed into custard.

If you’re planning on hosting guests at any point this weekend, it’s not a bad idea to plate up something a little more celebratory. You’ll be able to gather around the serving together and properly mark the moment (might we recommend accompanying your chosen treat with some fruit, if you’re nearing your limit?).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh orange segments are an excellent contrast in both texture and flavour when served atop this chocolate cake. The batter makes use of polenta, gaining a squishy and crumbly texture from the grain.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Just five ingredients are needed to create this smooth, luscious slice. It's best served with macadamia nuts, figs (fresh or dried) and mascarpone.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These cookies boast a scraggly, crumbly texture, due to the rolled oats and sesame seeds. The method for making it so easy – all of the ingredients are dropped into a food processor and combined swiftly. The oven-bake is speedy too, with just 15 minutes needed to cook them through. Angela Casley recommends pairing with a cup of tea.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This no-bake recipe is assertive in flavour, as dark chocolate is blended with raw almonds, cashews, dates and cocoa. To create a satisfying crunch, they are also sprinkled with roughly chopped almonds.

Photo / Babiche Marterns

For the creme brulee lover. This dessert encourages a similar approach, where you use the back of a spoon to hammer through a chocolate shell, revealing a silken coffee-flavoured custard.

Photo / Supplied

This recipe makes use of buckwheat flavour, which supplies a deeper, more grassy flavour than standard flour. The dark chocolate mixed within the cookies is roughly chopped – this is the best way to distribute chunks within a dough as it provides big pools of melted chocolate, as well as tiny little specks.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sticky, sweet and spread with chocolate – what else is needed to convince you to give these cookies a go? The flavour of these delicious Florentines is quite complex, drawing tang with the crystallised ginger, nutty notes from the macadamia and fruitiness from the cranberries.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe sees chocolate chunks used liberally. They are mixed into the main batter of the cake and also melted down as the base, along with jam and creme fraiche. As pictured here, you could also scatter your eggs and bunnies across for extra decoration.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Skip the oven-bake altogether with these breezy cookies, mainly comprised of nut butter, oat flour and coconut oil. Your leftover chocolates will be used to create a dipping or drizzling sauce. This recipe is especially suited to young, aspiring bakers, as there’s very little room for error (and no need for knives or hot surfaces).

Photo / Supplied

English food writer and journalist Nigel Slater shares the recipe for this slice, which sees skinned almonds, dark chocolate and a few other pantry staples mixed together to create a moist and fudgy texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re left with a medley of chocolates, from white to dark to caramel to candy-speckled, this is the recipe to turn to. It will meld together all of the treats in one slab of chocolatey goodness.

Photo / Babiche Martens