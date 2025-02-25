Food & Drink

Lamb Greek Salad Recipe


By Angela Casley
Viva
This lamb salad eats like the Mediterranean on a plate. Photo / Babiche Martens

There’s no lettuce in this salad, but you won’t miss it one jot.

This salad screams Mediterranean vibes. It features fresh, flavoursome summer tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers and tender lamb. Bread on the side is a must to scoop up any remaining juices.

LAMB GREEK SALAD

Serves 4

400g lamb loin

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp dried oregano

300g tomatoes

½ green capsicum, sliced

¼ red onion, sliced

300g feta, crumbled

½ telegraph cucumber, diced

1 cup olives

½ cup chopped parsley
For the dressing

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp runny honey
To serve

crusty bread

1. Rub the lamb with the oil and oregano.

2. Preheat the barbecue to medium heat. Cook the lamb for 4 minutes on each side. Remove it and let it rest for 10 minutes while you put the salad together.

3. Place the tomatoes, peppers, onions, feta, cucumber, olives and parsley in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper.

4. Combine the oil, lemon juice and honey, then drizzle over the salad.

5. Slice the lamb and gently combine.

6. Serve with crusty bread.

