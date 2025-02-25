There’s no lettuce in this salad, but you won’t miss it one jot.
This salad screams Mediterranean vibes. It features fresh, flavoursome summer tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers and tender lamb. Bread on the side is a must to scoop up any remaining juices.
Serves 4
1. Rub the lamb with the oil and oregano.
2. Preheat the barbecue to medium heat. Cook the lamb for 4 minutes on each side. Remove it and let it rest for 10 minutes while you put the salad together.
3. Place the tomatoes, peppers, onions, feta, cucumber, olives and parsley in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper.
4. Combine the oil, lemon juice and honey, then drizzle over the salad.
5. Slice the lamb and gently combine.
6. Serve with crusty bread.