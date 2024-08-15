This luscious recipe sees lamb shanks cooked until tender and served with a sprinkle of herbs.

Serve these delicious shanks with a nice glass of red, if you like. For ease, they can be made the day before and reheated for dinner. I like to serve them with creamy polenta or mashed potato and a green vegetable.

EGGPLANT, TOMATO AND LAMB SHANKS Serves 4

2 Tbsp oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 large onion, chopped 6 cloves garlic, peeled 6 cloves garlic, peeled 1 eggplant, diced 1 eggplant, diced 1 tsp each cumin, paprika, coriander 1 tsp each cumin, paprika, coriander 4 lamb shanks 4 lamb shanks 1 cup passata 1 cup passata 1 cup chicken stock 1 cup chicken stock 3 cups red wine 3 cups red wine 390g tin diced tomatoes 390g tin diced tomatoes 1 tsp salt and pepper 1 tsp salt and pepper ½ cup Italian parsley, roughly chopped ½ cup Italian parsley, roughly chopped

Preheat the oven to 170C. In an oven-proof casserole dish, warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic to the dish, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the eggplant and spices, stirring until fragrant. Poke in the shanks, pour in the passata, stock, wine, and tomatoes, and sprinkle in the salt and pepper. Stir well and place into the oven for 3 hours. Remove from the oven and sprinkle over the parsley. Serve hot with creamy polenta or mash and a green vegetable.

More mains

Bowls packed with hearty goodness. For weeknights, brunches, and more.

Salmon orzotto. Flaky fish is the ideal pair to a creamy bowl of pasta. Finely chopped dill and lemon zest are fresh additions to this recipe, lifting the super savoury dish.

Tofu and noodle stir-fry with peanut sauce. This peanut sauce is deliciously salty, tinged with sesame, sweet chilli and plenty of garlic. Pan-fried tofu also provides a bit of crunch.

Courgette tacos with sweetcorn and pickled onion. These tacos enjoy the last of summer flavours, with crispy courgette-based tacos and sweetcorn. Serve with lime wedges and fresh coriander. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Tarragon and fennel roast chicken. This roast chicken meal is all baked in one tray – starchy vegetables take on those caramelised juices, while fennel supplies strong aromatic flavours.