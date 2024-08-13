Turmeric adds warmth and colour to these wholesome pancakes.

The golden colour of this potato pancake is gorgeous, with the fried potato, eggs, and turmeric adding to the flavour. A nonstick pan is an idea; otherwise, line the base of your frying pan with baking paper before adding the eggs so the pancake will flip out quickly.

SPICED POTATO PANCAKE Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil 1 cup garlic chives, chopped 1 cup garlic chives, chopped 1 medium potato, grated 1 medium potato, grated 1 medium kumara, grated 1 medium kumara, grated ½ tsp turmeric ½ tsp turmeric 2 cup shredded cabbage 2 cup shredded cabbage 5 eggs 5 eggs ½ tsp salt and pepper ½ tsp salt and pepper To serve, optional To serve, optional 1 avocado, sliced 1 avocado, sliced ½ lemon, squeezed ½ lemon, squeezed Roasted cherry tomatoes Roasted cherry tomatoes

Preheat the oven to 180C. Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan. Add the chives and cook for 5 minutes to soften. Add the potato and kumara and cook slowly to soften for 8-10 minutes. Add the turmeric and cabbage and stir until well combined, continuing to cook until the cabbage has wilted. Whisk the eggs with the salt and pepper. Pour over the vegetables and stir through. Place it into the oven for 15 minutes until set in the middle. Remove and tip onto a plate. Cut into wedges and add your favourite topping.

Smoked kahawai mishmash. Al Brown shares this dish, which melds creamy potato with smoky fish, heapings of herbs and a good squeeze of lemon.

