Tasty and crisp, these veggie tarts with eggs are a delight.

There is nothing better than crisp, hot puff pastry. I have used my favourite fillings, but you can change them up if you have fussy eaters. The egg is essential. Break the egg into a cup so it is easy to tip in.

PEPPER, SPINACH & EGG TARTS Makes 8

1 Tbsp olive oil ½ yellow capsicum sliced ½ yellow capsicum sliced ½ red capsicum sliced ½ red capsicum sliced 120g spinach 120g spinach 100g feta, crumbled 100g feta, crumbled ¼ tsp salt and pepper ¼ tsp salt and pepper 200g puff pastry 200g puff pastry 1-2 Tbsp Dijon mustard 1-2 Tbsp Dijon mustard 8 eggs 8 eggs

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper. Heat the oil in a medium frying pan. Add the capsicums, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the spinach, stirring until it has wilted. Place into a large bowl. Add the feta, salt and pepper. Set aside to cool. Cut the pastry into eight 10 x 10 cm squares, placing cutting a half-centimetre border. Place them onto the baking tray, using a second if need be. Spread half a teaspoon of mustard on each base. Top evenly with the vegetable mix. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven. Pull the filling to the outside using two forks, leaving the border. Break an egg into the middle of each. Bake for 10 minutes until the eggs are cooked or done to your liking. Enjoy while hot, and the pastry is crispy.

