Enjoy a hot, creamy three-grain porridge with your favourite toppings.

This is a reminder that porridge is the most straightforward breakfast to make and keeps your energy up for the morning. You can use only oats or choose from various options for the three grains. Whatever you choose, it is all about your favourite toppings!

THREE-GRAIN PORRIDGE Serves 4

2 cup oats 1 cup barley flakes 1 cup barley flakes ¼ cup linseed ¼ cup linseed Pinch salt Pinch salt 3 cups water or milk 3 cups water or milk Toppings Toppings Banana Banana Persimmon Persimmon Brown sugar Brown sugar Maple syrup Maple syrup Toasted seeds Toasted seeds

If you are organised, soak the ingredients the night before. Place the oats, barley, salt, and linseed in a pot. Add the water if you haven’t soaked them. Very slowly, bring to a simmer, stirring for 5-10 minutes until soft and creamy. Serve hot with your favourite seasonal topping. Brown sugar is a must.

Start your day right.

Asparagus & salmon bake. Asparagus, salmon and a hint of dill make for a winning trio in this no-fuss bake. Enjoy hot or cold with your favourite chutney.

Buckwheat porridge with banana, cinnamon & strawberries. Make this winter-warmer decadent with a few squares of dark chocolate, or drizzle over passionfruit pulp for added sweetness.

Clementine chia jam. Jam lovers, this chia and clementine version is for you. Enjoy it spread on toast, or on just about anything. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Breakfast bagel. Indulge in a substantial bagel filled with halloumi, black pudding, bacon and egg. Add rocket and mayonnaise liberally for an extra layer of flavour.