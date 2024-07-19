From roast chicken to cheesy potatoes, this recipe collection showcases the breeziness of an oven-baked meal.
These dishes make it easy for you to rest amid the mid-year buzz. They bubble and caramelise in the oven, while you can take a moment to pause with a cup of tea.
Within
Forget standing over your stovetop for a risotto — this oven-bake dish is a less fussy option, infused with all the familiar flavours of white wine, rosemary and chicken stock.
This is a simple dish for seasonal kūmara, topped with a fresh and vibrant balsamic-dressed salad with feta and olives.
Bacon and mushroom supply deep savoury flavours to this cheesy and herby risotto.
Warm and comforting, this loaf is flecked with herbs and features tangy crumbles of feta.
This is a homely centrepiece serving, with the flavours of onion, carrot, potato and garlic.
Buttery, garlicky and creamy — these tender mushrooms are beautiful atop crispy buttered toast.
Is there anything better than homemade lasagne? Made with layers of cheese, pasta and tomato sauce, perfect for chilly evenings.
A wintry pesto, with a blend of flat-leaf parsley, lemon and garlic, is vibrant atop this oven-roast chicken. Just add potatoes.
Flaky puff pastry provides a base for toasty eggplant and capsicum in this glossy tarte tatin.
Green apples, which are at peak season, add a sour-sweet note to these pork fillets.
This creamy potato frittata features a melt of feta, mozzarella and parmesan.
Drizzle your favourite roast vegetables with a lemony burnt butter dressing.
This is a cracklingly good recipe for pork belly, complete with a touch of sesame oil.
Make sure to finish this snapper with a generous squeeze of lemon.
To create pleasing browning for this one-pan roast chicken, place the dish towards the top of the oven.