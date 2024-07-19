From roast chicken to cheesy potatoes, this recipe collection showcases the breeziness of an oven-baked meal.

These dishes make it easy for you to rest amid the mid-year buzz. They bubble and caramelise in the oven, while you can take a moment to pause with a cup of tea.

Within these recipes, we hero seasonal produce — kūmara, potatoes, mushrooms, green apples and butternuts, warmed and crisped for comforting servings (and enlivened with drizzles of citrus and savoury balsamic).

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Forget standing over your stovetop for a risotto — this oven-bake dish is a less fussy option, infused with all the familiar flavours of white wine, rosemary and chicken stock.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a simple dish for seasonal kūmara, topped with a fresh and vibrant balsamic-dressed salad with feta and olives.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Bacon and mushroom supply deep savoury flavours to this cheesy and herby risotto.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Warm and comforting, this loaf is flecked with herbs and features tangy crumbles of feta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a homely centrepiece serving, with the flavours of onion, carrot, potato and garlic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Buttery, garlicky and creamy — these tender mushrooms are beautiful atop crispy buttered toast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Is there anything better than homemade lasagne? Made with layers of cheese, pasta and tomato sauce, perfect for chilly evenings.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A wintry pesto, with a blend of flat-leaf parsley, lemon and garlic, is vibrant atop this oven-roast chicken. Just add potatoes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Flaky puff pastry provides a base for toasty eggplant and capsicum in this glossy tarte tatin.

Photo / Babiche Martins

Green apples, which are at peak season, add a sour-sweet note to these pork fillets.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This creamy potato frittata features a melt of feta, mozzarella and parmesan.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Drizzle your favourite roast vegetables with a lemony burnt butter dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a cracklingly good recipe for pork belly, complete with a touch of sesame oil.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make sure to finish this snapper with a generous squeeze of lemon.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

To create pleasing browning for this one-pan roast chicken, place the dish towards the top of the oven.