Seeking a interesting hoodie for effortless cold weather dressing? Look no further —you can shop these cosy options right now.

Warm, casual and, hopefully, swaddling. A great hoodie is a non-negotiable wardrobe staple.

They, first and foremost, are a vehicle for comfort. But they’re also stylish and easy to layer under your favourite jackets and coats.

To ensure they last the distance means investing in quality fabrics. In this collections, collated by Viva fashion assistant Annabel Dickson, you’ll find plenty of options to keep you insulated. These picks also range in their hues, from bright, uplifting colours to staple neutrals (better for effortless ensembles and monochromatic outfits).

This sweet hoodie, made by Australian brand Em On Holiday, has roomy “kangaroo” pocket.

Slick casualwear is the specialty of local brand Checks. This hoodie, rendered in an espresso brown, is extra insulating with thick cotton.

This tangerine colour is vibrant and uplifting for grey days. Pair with dark denim or other wide leg trousers.

This enveloping, zip-up black hoodie is stamped with the name of Karen Walker’s signature design.

This cheerful “Barbie” hoodie is sewn by hand in Tāmaki Makaurau. It’s emblazoned with the label’s signature bleach butterfly.

Relax into this 100% cotton, acid-wash denim. It has more structure than the usual jumper, with wide sleeves and a boxy silhouette.

A joyous green hoodie will lift a traditionally grey seasonal palette. This one is proud of its NZ fashion branding.

This wardrobe basic comes in a variety of breezy colours, including grey marle, stark black and this candyfloss pink.

Made from 100% organic cotton with a soft fleece lining, this buttery yellow hoodie is a sunny and relaxed look.

This simple jumper finds interest in an embroidered embellishment and silver tipped fastenings.

