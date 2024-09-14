Not too cold, not too warm, the new season begs for something that provides just the right amount of comfort.

There’s still a bite in the air, so dressing according to yo-yoing temperatures is part and parcel of this time of year.

One solution is to invest in a light piece of knitwear, the kind that isn’t too bulky but still offers the right amount of warmth for cool mornings, mild days, and cooler evenings.

This is why our love of the vest will never flounder purely for its ability to be both practical and cool.

Local label Wixii has a range of featherweight knits that work well for both work and weekend, while knitwear favourite Standard Issue has a range of innovative knitwear that’s soft to the touch.

