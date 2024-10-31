An Extended Guide For Choosing The Best Sunglasses This Summer

Let this extensive list of sunglass styles, available to shop right now, guide your decision on one of the most worn accessories of the season.

Is there an accessory that has to balance form and function as precisely as sunglasses?

We reach for them as an accessory to adorn our faces but also need them to protect our skin and eyes from the sun (which we know is particularly strong in our geographical situation).

You’ll likely be teaming this accessory with hats throughout the summer, so it might pay to consider this combination before making any new purchases too.

If you prefer a baseball cap, you’ll likely need to find frames with a lower outer edge that won’t hit the brim. If you like an oversized and floppy straw hat, then glasses with more structure, like a cat-eye, could be complementary.

The accessory will be one you reach for on an everyday basis, so you do need to pay attention to the practicality of the frames. Why not employ a few fit tricks they use at the optometrist?

Tip your head forward to ensure the glasses don’t immediately slip off of your nose. Gently shake your head to check they don’t wobble atop your ears. Check the lowest point of the frames aren’t sitting on your cheeks (if they are, they’ll move when you smile or talk).

Whether you’re searching for a brand new pair to wear forever or looking to nail a secondhand or vintage purchase, this guide will help you to distinguish the style most suitable for you and your wardrobe.

Sporty

This year, with the calendar turning our focus on the Olympics, the America’s Cup, the local expansion of New Zealand’s football scene and the release of Challengers, we saw sportswear being embraced both locally and internationally. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This keen attention has seen various garments, including parachuting climbing pants, motorcycle jackets, hiking and technical shoes, running vests, preppy tennis skirts and football jerseys, make their way from arenas into streetwear-specific realms.

These sleek and subtle sunglasses draw on these sporty ambitions, without completely committing to the technicolour of wrap-around Oakleys. The frames will make a good pairing for preppy stylings too – think quarter zips, vests and polo shirts.

Oval

These rounded frames are a little more theatrical. Perhaps that’s because the shape is reminiscent of 1940 glamour. Nostalgic imagery often reproduces glossy stylings, pairing the glasses with tied silk scarves. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

If you enjoy vintage styles, these designs will be a romantic choice. However, they are updated for contemporary times – taking a playful approach to colour and finding small but significant modifications.

Cat-eye

These tapered frames have similarly retro roots, more closely associated with celebrity stylings at the height of Hollywood’s studio system era.

The rise at the outer edge of the frame, whether it is sharp or slightly more subdued, distinguishes the style. If you’d prefer a contemporary update, look for smaller frames with a more subtle lift. These options revel in a little more colour – one pair are opmistically rose-tinted – but a pair of black cat-eye sunnies will be an easy reach for those who prefer staples.

Architectural

If you find yourself turning to garments and accessories that play with interesting, sculptural shapes, you might want a pair of shades to match.

These options both have unique lines to follow, through excessive structure and embossed lettering.

Rectangle

The options for rectangular frames are plentiful right now. It’s a sturdy shape and will hold up particularly well to the rambunctiousness of summer (though we’d advise storing them in a case, we do understand how they might fall, unprotected, to the bottom of your beach bag).

As they do have such a simple shape, you could find some interest in the colour of the frame or lens tint. A berry-tinged option here feels particularly summery.

Prescription-friendly

It can be tricky to find a great pair of sunglasses for those who need prescriptive lenses. You might enjoy switching your regular frames, if you’re not a contacts wearer, for something quite different. However, if you’re likely to be donning them on an everyday basis throughout the spring and summer, it’s best to opt for a pair that will easily co-ordinate with your wardrobe.

More spring and summer fashion

From Viva team picks to floral inspirations.

Add To Cart: What The Viva Team Are Buying For Spring. What will we be shopping for this spring season? Our long layers are giving way to simple shirts, mini skirts and flowering garments.

The Ultimate Guide To The Best Summer Sandals For Every Budget And Style. The quest for the perfect pair of sandals ends here. From fisherman sandals to sturdy flatforms, there’s a sandal type to suit every personality. Choose wisely.

9 Warming Cardigans For Cold Weather You Didn’t See Coming. In changeable weather, you can rely on the comfort of a cardigan. These local options are appropriate for all occasions and available to shop right now.

Florals For Spring? These 10 Blossoming Garments Are Groundbreaking. There’s an earthy inspiration in bloom throughout spring. These floral pieces are an uplifting and optimistic option to shop right now.