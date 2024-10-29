Add To Cart: What The Viva Team Are Buying For Spring

What will we be shopping for this spring season? Our long layers are giving way to simple shirts, mini dresses and flowering garments.

Are we overly eager or is the length of daily sunshowers shortening? It is well and truly springtime and wintry weather finally seems to be getting the message (though, we note begrudgingly, it did snow in Wānaka last week).

Whether or not MetService forecasts align with our hopes, we’re welcoming a new season through our wardrobes. The Viva team are preparing their beloved knits for storage and unearthing swimwear from the back of closets.

It seems that the changeability of spring temperatures and the growing humidity pushes us towards simplicity. You’ll spot a shared appetite for minimalism here – interest created with shape or precise detailing. Though, one writer follows the fluorescence of springtime, drawing on blooming scenes at the local dairy.

I’m potentially jumping the gun here, but I am positively itching to ditch the light garments I’ve been layering under my dresses for months and let my skin once again be warmed by the sun’s rays. An uncovered approach to getting dressed does, however, require a smidgen more consideration about the other type of undergarments I don on a morning.

My go-to brand for beautifully easy-wearing bras that are locally designed is Ohen. It’s just introduced a new shade to its core colour range and it is pleasingly warm weather weather-appropriate. Sand is a cosy beige tone that draws inspiration from “sunlit desert dunes and the quiet strength of nature’s vast, untouched spaces.”

I say it will look great peeking out of breezy spring dresses and against sun-kissed skin. The pinky taupe shade is also, thankfully, much easier to keep looking fresh than a crisp white. – Tyson Beckett, multimedia journalist

A comfortable T-shirt with a bit of design going on? This is an item I’d reach for all summer to elevate a pair of baggy jeans or a long skirt. Gregory’s Miriam top is made from a Japanese cotton blend with twisted side seams creating a ruched effect across the torso, in an off-white smokey taupe shade. – Johanna Thornton, deputy editor, lifestyle and Viva Premium

As an avid jandal wearer, I’ve been on the lookout for an elevated pair for a few seasons now, but few have appealed as much as Alias Mae’s new Ana slides. I love the idea of shlepping around at the beach in chunky slip-ons, but the moulded silver heart detail renders these equally appropriate to don in the office, too. I’ve owned a handful of Alias Mae sandals in my time, and can attest to the 100% leather sandals lasting a long time. – Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

In the warmer months, I turn towards uniform dressing in an effort to maximise my time spent in the sun. A few years ago, I thrifted a sturdy and school-boy-ish pair of knee-length black shorts. They go with almost everything and feel slick enough to wear to the office – in the mornings, I simply rotate through a collection of interesting tops and T-shirts to keep things feeling fresh. This high-neck top from Towa has everything I’m looking for in an easy spring and summer top. It’s breathable (100% linen), unfussy (it won’t require constant adjustment during its wear) and appropriate for all occasions (office to beach approved). When I’m becoming a little tired of my repetitive wardrobe, the square, apron-like neckline will be a lovely frame for bolder pendants and accessories too. – Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

At $429 I will not be pairing this high thread count white cotton with a reheated spag bol desk lunch but have you seen a better work shirt? Crisp, cool and sized from 10-22, it’s by Australian designer Megan Salmon. Her collections routinely feature covetable prints but this goes a step further with a gorgeous machine-embroidered floral. Chrysanthemums are the corner dairy staple everyone sneers at, but they’ll outlast a peony-tulip-iris every time. I can, similarly, imagine wearing this shirt for multiple springs to come (notwithstanding pasta sauce stains). – Kim Knight, senior writer

I’ve had my eye on this skirt since Kristine launched her suiting range earlier this year, and over the weekend the warmer temperatures, promise of summer and 40% off Halloween discount pushed me to finally act, stopping by the Ponsonby Rd shop where a quick try-on cemented my decisions. The fabric is a nostalgic office-chair grey, very sensible, while the length is anything but. The big fabric-covered buttons down the front are a nice touch, and the darts make for a neat fit. I’ll be wearing this with colour – purple and butter yellow on top – corporate vibes and strappy tanks. – Emma Gleason, deputy editor, NZ Herald lifestyle audience

More spring fashion

From warming layers to vibe checks.

9 Warming Cardigans For Cold Weather You Didn’t See Coming. In changeable weather, you can rely on the comfort of a cardigan. These local options are appropriate for all occasions and available to shop right now.

Florals For Spring? These Blossoming Garments Are Groundbreaking. There’s an earthy inspiration in bloom throughout spring. These floral pieces are an uplifting and optimistic option.

Pinafore Dresses: The Stylish Solution For New Zealand’s Unpredictable Weather. A pinafore dress is ideal for New Zealand’s trans-seasonal weather.

14 Light Knit Tops For Breezy Temperatures. Not too cold, not too warm, the new season begs for something that provides just the right amount of comfort.