What to buy for the person who thinks time in nature is the answer to all that ails you? These gifts will move even the most decked-out hiker, camper, climber and ambler.

We’re lucky to live in a country where there’s an abundance of natural beauty to be found right on our doorstep. This outdoorsy gift guide has been collated for people who love to spend their time in Papatūānuku’s domain.

That might mean your loved one spends their free time trekking off the beaten path, foraging in fiords or simply laid out on the beach enjoying the vista. There’s something for them here. From gear and gadgets to merch and accessories, below you’ll find active gifts for all sorts of adventures – those that occur close to home and far-flung and intrepid locations.

These athletic trainers from Timberland up the ante in terms of both fashion and function. Designed to be waterproof with sealed leather, mesh uppers and fully gusseted tongues, these stylish sneakers ward off squelchy strolls from the inside out.

A zonal dual-density midsole and lugged outsoles provide all-day comfort and superior traction for traversing forest trails or the polished concrete floor of your neighbourhood cafe.

It felt like half the population got really into bouldering this year. A well-designed chalk bag is a quintessential piece of climbing kit and this well-considered Cotopaxi version will delight the sport's old hats as well as more recently calloused hands. The handsome, cylindrical, chalk-storing compartment comes lined with soft fleece and is finished with a structured drawstring closure and a handy accessory pocket. Every bag is one-of-a-kind, sewn from leftover fabric repurposed from other companies' larger production runs – so there will be no confusion about whose gear this is.

The other half became runners in 2024. Garmin says this GPS running watch does heaps more than tracking your pace and heart rate. All-day activity tracking counts steps, sleep and other wellness indicators that allow you to take the guesswork out of training.

This sun-safe accessory will protect your noggin while you’re out making the most of the great outdoors. Made from repurposed organic cotton ripstock with a playful floral print, this sloped bucket hat has two long side ties, ensuring it won’t be lost to nature in a gust.

Stay at peak hydration with this anti-fashion, no-fuss, 1L bottle from Nalgene, the utilitarian outdoors brand that’s been embraced by the streetwear set for its classic and customisable silhouettes. This collab, from Auckland outdoor apparel brand Goodlids, has the signature wide mouth, allowing mess-free additions of any performance mix-ins you fancy.

There’s nothing to say the gear you go exploring in has to have two leg holes. Enter the hiking skirt. Cut in extremely light and durable stretch woven nylon, this layering piece has four large pockets and an adjustable built-in belt, so the design doesn’t skimp on practicality either.

A stocking stuffer for pedology fans to enjoy when forced indoors. This 24-page pamphlet of prose contains a bookmark and space for your own musings alongside poems by Margaret Atwood, Verne Bright, Carl Dennis, Jacqueline Gabbitas, Adam Horovitz, Katie Hourigan, Yusef Komunyakaa, PK Page, Ruth Pitter and George Szirtes.

A fetching woven bamboo basket to showcase a bountiful harvest – be it a homegrown crop or a selection cherrypicked from the market.

Before you head out to enjoy everything the season offers, take a moment to prepare your skin for the sun. Mecca has your back (and face and arms) with this supersized tube of the cult favourite facial sunscreen.

A common complaint from camping cynics centres on poor sleep quality. A good travel pillow is all that’s needed to put such qualms to bed. Unobtrusive and ergonomic, this ultralight and machine-washable camp cushion inflates and deflates quickly and packs away to the size of an avocado – making it handy for flights, hikes and road trips.

Take only pictures, leave only footprints. You can take twice as many with Pentax’s first film camera release in two decades. The half-frame format captures two vertical frames in the space usually used for a single horizontal image.

Foragers will know fresh funghi lose some of their precious flavour and funk if rinsed in water. This knife/boar brush hybrid allows you to pick and spot-clean your mushrooms at first sight.

Go hands-free with this open-top backpack, created by Karen Walker in collaboration with Fijian charitable organisation Rise Beyond The Reef. Woven in Ra province using locally sourced pandanus, this summer staple pays testament to the skills of women artisans from the island nation’s rural communities.

Because adventures are easier when you’re properly caffeinated and coffee tastes better when you’re sipping with a view. Enjoy a great brew wherever you wake up with this travel-friendly coffee maker that comes with all the kit you need to rapidly brew coffee while travelling, camping or boating. The compact and portable set includes a microwaveable mug and lid that doubles as a travelling case.

No point travelling to far-flung places if you can’t boast about your intrepidness. These colourful luggage stickers, inspired by different locales around the Asia-Pacific area, instantly signal jet-setter status to each passerby.

Ace tennis-inspired style on or off the court in a breezy, sharply pleated dress. A mesh back provides airy coverage all match long.

Lace up mate, there’s a whole country out there waiting to be explored. Highlighting 59 well-trodden and lesser-known walks across the North and South Islands, this practical guide from seasoned adventurer Hannah-Rose Watt is for globetrotters of all experience levels.

This precious candle, available only at Christmas, imbues any space with a scent fresh from the forest. Siberian pine, sage, coriander, saffron and warm oud wood combine for 50 hours of atmospheric flickering light.

Fancy a sauvignon on the summit or a pet-nat in the park? A backpack cooler makes it easy to carry a journey’s worth of snacks and beverages. With capacity for ice and 18 cans, these cartable chilly bins feel soft but are built of tough stuff, withstanding punctures and UV rays. A magnetised opening creates a leak-proof lock, so drinks stay ice cold until you reach your destination.

Lounging by the pool or ocean totally counts as an outdoorsy pursuit. A reversible design, in colours drawing from earthen hues, means the cool side of this plush towel looks just that.

Main Image: Photographer / Jerome Warburton. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Model / Fabienne Distelzwey from N Model Management. Hair and make-up / Anna Guo at An Era Creative.

