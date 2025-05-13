Our expert judges have decided the finalists across all 30 categories, now it’s over to you to crown the winners.
Now in its second year, the Viva Beauty Awards 2025, presented by Glow Lab, shines a spotlight on those who uplift the beauty industry on a local and international scale.
From the beloved beauty stalwarts who have been around for decades, to the category disruptors who breathe new life into the industry, these awards serve to recognise and celebrate the top products, people and practices across both beauty and wellness that continue to put Aotearoa on the map.
To say this year’s awards have levelled up would be an understatement. In little over two weeks, Viva received a staggering amount of nominations – more than double the number received in 2024.
Not to mention an improved calibre of submissions that highlighted the impetus of the many brands, agencies and founders who entered.
After the nomination phase ended on May 2, the judging panel snapped into gear – methodically working their way through nominations across all 30 categories to determine the finalists.
Judges Lucy Slight (beauty and lifestyle journalist), Stacey Fraser (cosmetic chemist and Design Practice Teaching Fellow at the University of Canterbury), Danny Pato (award-winning hairstylist and co-founder of D&M Hair Design), Sarika Patel (freelance makeup artist and shade matching expert), Jane Joo (beauty influencer and content creator), and Ashleigh Cometti (Viva beauty editor) pored over entries and offered their honest feedback.
In many cases, some submissions were so strong our ratings were tied, so in many of the categories below you’ll see more than five finalists.
Now it’s time to have your say. Voting is open now until May 28.
Discover our finalists across all 30 categories below, and scroll to the bottom of the page to cast your all-important vote. It’ll only take you five minutes (promise).
Plus, everyone who votes is automatically entered into the Glow Lab prize draw, with a chance to win 1 of 3 Glow Lab prize packs, valued at $200 each. Terms and conditions apply.
Keep your eyes fixed on Viva.co.nz for updates, and be sure to pick up your copy of Viva inside the New Zealand Herald on June 11, where we’ll reveal the full list of Beauty Awards 2025 winners.
Brand Founder Of The Year
- Tanne Snowden, Tronque
- Rodney Wayne, Rodney Wayne
- Lara Henderson, Pure Mama
- Jackie Smith, Caci
- Katey Mandy, Raaie
- Frances Shoemack, Abel
- Emma Lewisham, Emma Lewisham
- Chloe Zara Munro, CZE Hair
Innovation Award
- Dulese Natural Deodorant
- Noody Calm Balm
- Prologic Probiome Serum
- Abel The Apartment EDP
- CZE Hair Trico-Dermis Beauty
- La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+
- YSL Libre L’Eau Nue
- Dyson
New Zealand Beauty Brand Of The Year
- Pure Mama
- Raaie
- CZE Hair
- Antipodes
- Emma Lewisham
- Embodyme
Sustainability Award
- Emma Lewisham
- Aleph Beauty
- Lush
- Kaea Skincare
- Abel
- Ecostore
Breakthrough Brand Of The Year
- Milou Beauty
- Noody
- Bonnie
- Melitta Skincare
- Bowie
Makeup Artist Of The Year
- Gabrielle Houghton
- Sarika Patel
- Kiekie Stanners
- Liz Hyun
- Lochie Stonehouse
Hairstylist Of The Year
- Sean Mahoney, Colleen
- Lauren Gunn, Colleen
- Newton Cook, Rodney Wayne
- Kelly Manu, UNA
- Danny Pato, D&M Hair Design
Beauty Therapist Of The Year
- Bex Hunt, Saint Beauty
- Emma Hughes, Saint Beauty
- Adrienne McDermid, Beauty Pod
- Jordi Brooks, Caci
- Isa Varga, Numa Skin Club
- Caitlin Fredericks, SO/Spa
Best Base Product
- Guerlain Terracotta Le Teint Healthy Glow Natural Perfection Foundation
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation
- Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup
- Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
- YSL All Hours Foundation
- Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation
Best Pop Of Colour
- Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip & Cheek Tint
- Karen Murrell Lipstick in Magenta Moon
- Clinique Pop Lip + Cheek Oil in Black Honey
- Ashley & Co. Tint Me Lip Punch with Pink Beet
- Youngblood VividLuxe Blush Stick
Best In Glow
- Hermes Plein Air Radiant Glow Powder
- L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion
- Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder
- Jane Iredale Glow Time Blush Sticks
- MCo Beauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops
Best For Lips
- The Ordinary Squalane + Amino Acids Lip Balm
- Hermes Rosy Lip Glossy Enhancer in Rose Confetti
- Karen Murrell Moisture Stick
- Pure Fiji Lip Balm
- YSL Loveshine Lipstick
Best For Lashes Or Brows
- Lily Lolo Big Lash Mascara
- The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
- MCo Beauty Xtendlash Tubing Mascara
- LiLash Purified Eyelash Serum
- RevitaLash Advanced Lash Conditioner
Best For Cleansing
- The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser
- Raaie Golden Nectar Manuka Honey Enzyme Cleanser
- Glow Lab Ceramides Oil Cleanser
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
- La Roche Posay Effaclar+ M Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser
- Maryse Enzyme Refine Cleansing Balm
Best For Hydration
- The Facialist Perfect Cream
- Raaie Cocoon Ceramide Cream
- TWYG Revive & Brighten Antioxidant Facial Serum
- La Roche Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+
- Emma Lewisham Supernatural Face Creme Riche
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream
Best For Overnight
- Mukti Organics Queen Of The Night Creme
- Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment
- Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair PowerFoil Mask
- Tailor Restore
- CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream
Best For Mature Skin
- Veletta Youthful Glow Intensive Hydrating Treatment
- Antipodes Jasmine Flower Menopause Facial Cream
- Osmosis Renew MD
- Environ 3DSynerge Filler Creme
- Elizabeth Arden Prevage 3-in-1 Reset Serum
Best SPF
- Raaie Sun Milk Drops SPF50+
- Melitta Skin Glowguard
- Avene Sunsitive SPF50 range
- Image Skincare Daily Prevention Advanced Smartblend
- La Roche Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+
- CeraVe Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF50
Best Shampoo & Conditioner
- CZE Hair Silk Wash & Silk Condition
- Glow Lab Shine Shampoo & Conditioner
- Aveda NutriPlenish Light Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner
- L’Oreal Professionel Metal Detox range
- Essano Exper+ise Growth + Volume Volumising Shampoo & Conditioner
Best For Your Scalp
- The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA for Scalp
- Act + Acre Cold Pressed Stem Cell Scalp Serum
- CZE Refine Scalp Serum
- Kerastase Genesis Serum
- Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator and Massager
Best Hair Styling Product Or Treatment
- Crown Affair Texturizing Air Mousse
- Garnier Fructis Hair Food Mask
- Matrix Miracle Creator Multi-Tasking Treatment
- Kerastase Nutritive 8H Night Repair Serum
- Dyson Chitosan Post-Style Cream
Best Hair Tool To Try
- Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher & High Velocity Dryer
- Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener & Smoother
- Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
- Dyson Airstrait
- Ghd Chronos
Best Body Wash
- Aesop Eleos Nourishing Body Cleanser
- Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench Shower Oil
- Ashley & Co. Wash Up All-Over in Tui & Kahili
- Pure Fiji Shower Gel
- Essano Blood Orange Body Wash
Best Body Moisturiser
- Tronque Triple Action Body Milk
- Bonnie Glow Gradual Tan
- Mixa Urea Repair+ Body Milk
- Pure Fiji Hydrating Body Lotion
- Kiehl’s Ultra Body Mega Moisture Squalane Cream
- Embodyme Nurturing Body Oil
Best For Hands & Nails
- Soap & Glory Original Pink Hand Food
- Mixa Urea Cica Repair+ Hand Balm
- Paume All-in-One Cuticle & Nail Cream
- Ashley & Co. Soothe Tube in Gone Green
- Ecostore Vanilla Bean & Coconut Handwash
Best Signature Scent
- Abel The Apartment EDP
- Tom Ford Ombre Leather EDP
- Maison Francis Kurkdijan Baccarat Rouge 540 EDP
- Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia EDP
- YSL Black Opium
Best Home Fragrance Scent
- Ashley & Co. Bonberry Waxed Perfume
- Becca Project Toffee Candle
- Diptyque Baies Candle
- The Virtue Castro Boxed Incense
- Circa Mandarin & Neroli Alchemy Outdoor Candle
- Ecoya Plug-In Diffuser & French Pear Fragrance Flask
Best Supermarket Buy
- Glow Lab Coconut & Sandalwood Body Wash
- L’Oreal Paris Magic Retouch Root Concealer Spray
- MCo Beauty Xtend Lash
- Essano Vitamin C Brightening Micro Dart Patches
- Ecostore Vanilla Bean & Coconut Handwash
Best For Your Handbag
- No Bad Days Himalayan Pink Salt Facial Spray
- Betty Bars
- Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil
- Burt’s Bees Lip Balm in Strawberry Lemonade
- Nu Butter
Best In Wellbeing
- Nomu Matcha
- Noody Bedtime Bestie
- Two Islands Electrolyte^4
- Pure Mama Magnesium Body Rub
- Honuka Liposomal 1000 Vitamin C + D3 Manuka Honey Blend Snaps
- Bhone Beauty
CREDITS
Photographer | Guy Coombes
Fashion and creative director | Dan Ahwa
Beauty editor | Ashleigh Cometti
Hair and makeup | Leisa Welch
Models | Shangdi Sun and Alaina Grainger from Unique Models; Yali Cottan from Super MGMT.