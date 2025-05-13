Our expert judges have decided the finalists across all 30 categories, now it’s over to you to crown the winners.

Now in its second year, the Viva Beauty Awards 2025, presented by Glow Lab, shines a spotlight on those who uplift the beauty industry on a local and international scale.

From the beloved beauty stalwarts who have been around for decades, to the category disruptors who breathe new life into the industry, these awards serve to recognise and celebrate the top products, people and practices across both beauty and wellness that continue to put Aotearoa on the map.

To say this year’s awards have levelled up would be an understatement. In little over two weeks, Viva received a staggering amount of nominations – more than double the number received in 2024.

Not to mention an improved calibre of submissions that highlighted the impetus of the many brands, agencies and founders who entered.

After the nomination phase ended on May 2, the judging panel snapped into gear – methodically working their way through nominations across all 30 categories to determine the finalists.

Judges Lucy Slight (beauty and lifestyle journalist), Stacey Fraser (cosmetic chemist and Design Practice Teaching Fellow at the University of Canterbury), Danny Pato (award-winning hairstylist and co-founder of D&M Hair Design), Sarika Patel (freelance makeup artist and shade matching expert), Jane Joo (beauty influencer and content creator), and Ashleigh Cometti (Viva beauty editor) pored over entries and offered their honest feedback.

In many cases, some submissions were so strong our ratings were tied, so in many of the categories below you’ll see more than five finalists.

Now it’s time to have your say. Voting is open now until May 28.

Discover our finalists across all 30 categories below, and scroll to the bottom of the page to cast your all-important vote. It'll only take you five minutes (promise).

Plus, everyone who votes is automatically entered into the Glow Lab prize draw, with a chance to win 1 of 3 Glow Lab prize packs, valued at $200 each. Terms and conditions apply.

Keep your eyes fixed on Viva.co.nz for updates, and be sure to pick up your copy of Viva inside the New Zealand Herald on June 11, where we’ll reveal the full list of Beauty Awards 2025 winners.

Brand Founder Of The Year

Tanne Snowden, Tronque

Rodney Wayne, Rodney Wayne

Lara Henderson, Pure Mama

Jackie Smith, Caci

Katey Mandy, Raaie

Frances Shoemack, Abel

Emma Lewisham, Emma Lewisham

Chloe Zara Munro, CZE Hair

Innovation Award

Dulese Natural Deodorant

Noody Calm Balm

Prologic Probiome Serum

Abel The Apartment EDP

CZE Hair Trico-Dermis Beauty

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+

YSL Libre L’Eau Nue

Dyson

New Zealand Beauty Brand Of The Year

Pure Mama

Raaie

CZE Hair

Antipodes

Emma Lewisham

Embodyme

Sustainability Award

Emma Lewisham

Aleph Beauty

Lush

Kaea Skincare

Abel

Ecostore

Breakthrough Brand Of The Year

Milou Beauty

Noody

Bonnie

Melitta Skincare

Bowie

Makeup Artist Of The Year

Gabrielle Houghton

Sarika Patel

Kiekie Stanners

Liz Hyun

Lochie Stonehouse

Hairstylist Of The Year

Sean Mahoney, Colleen

Lauren Gunn, Colleen

Newton Cook, Rodney Wayne

Kelly Manu, UNA

Danny Pato, D&M Hair Design

Beauty Therapist Of The Year

Bex Hunt, Saint Beauty

Emma Hughes, Saint Beauty

Adrienne McDermid, Beauty Pod

Jordi Brooks, Caci

Isa Varga, Numa Skin Club

Caitlin Fredericks, SO/Spa

Best Base Product

Guerlain Terracotta Le Teint Healthy Glow Natural Perfection Foundation

Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

YSL All Hours Foundation

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation

Best Pop Of Colour

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip & Cheek Tint

Karen Murrell Lipstick in Magenta Moon

Clinique Pop Lip + Cheek Oil in Black Honey

Ashley & Co. Tint Me Lip Punch with Pink Beet

Youngblood VividLuxe Blush Stick

Best In Glow

Hermes Plein Air Radiant Glow Powder

L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion

Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder

Jane Iredale Glow Time Blush Sticks

MCo Beauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops

Best For Lips

The Ordinary Squalane + Amino Acids Lip Balm

Hermes Rosy Lip Glossy Enhancer in Rose Confetti

Karen Murrell Moisture Stick

Pure Fiji Lip Balm

YSL Loveshine Lipstick

Best For Lashes Or Brows

Lily Lolo Big Lash Mascara

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

MCo Beauty Xtendlash Tubing Mascara

LiLash Purified Eyelash Serum

RevitaLash Advanced Lash Conditioner

Best For Cleansing

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

Raaie Golden Nectar Manuka Honey Enzyme Cleanser

Glow Lab Ceramides Oil Cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

La Roche Posay Effaclar+ M Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser

Maryse Enzyme Refine Cleansing Balm

Best For Hydration

The Facialist Perfect Cream

Raaie Cocoon Ceramide Cream

TWYG Revive & Brighten Antioxidant Facial Serum

La Roche Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+

Emma Lewisham Supernatural Face Creme Riche

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Best For Overnight

Mukti Organics Queen Of The Night Creme

Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair PowerFoil Mask

Tailor Restore

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

Best For Mature Skin

Veletta Youthful Glow Intensive Hydrating Treatment

Antipodes Jasmine Flower Menopause Facial Cream

Osmosis Renew MD

Environ 3DSynerge Filler Creme

Elizabeth Arden Prevage 3-in-1 Reset Serum

Best SPF

Raaie Sun Milk Drops SPF50+

Melitta Skin Glowguard

Avene Sunsitive SPF50 range

Image Skincare Daily Prevention Advanced Smartblend

La Roche Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+

CeraVe Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF50

Best Shampoo & Conditioner

CZE Hair Silk Wash & Silk Condition

Glow Lab Shine Shampoo & Conditioner

Aveda NutriPlenish Light Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner

L’Oreal Professionel Metal Detox range

Essano Exper+ise Growth + Volume Volumising Shampoo & Conditioner

Best For Your Scalp

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA for Scalp

Act + Acre Cold Pressed Stem Cell Scalp Serum

CZE Refine Scalp Serum

Kerastase Genesis Serum

Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator and Massager

Best Hair Styling Product Or Treatment

Crown Affair Texturizing Air Mousse

Garnier Fructis Hair Food Mask

Matrix Miracle Creator Multi-Tasking Treatment

Kerastase Nutritive 8H Night Repair Serum

Dyson Chitosan Post-Style Cream

Best Hair Tool To Try

Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher & High Velocity Dryer

Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener & Smoother

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Dyson Airstrait

Ghd Chronos

Best Body Wash

Aesop Eleos Nourishing Body Cleanser

Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench Shower Oil

Ashley & Co. Wash Up All-Over in Tui & Kahili

Pure Fiji Shower Gel

Essano Blood Orange Body Wash

Best Body Moisturiser

Tronque Triple Action Body Milk

Bonnie Glow Gradual Tan

Mixa Urea Repair+ Body Milk

Pure Fiji Hydrating Body Lotion

Kiehl’s Ultra Body Mega Moisture Squalane Cream

Embodyme Nurturing Body Oil

Best For Hands & Nails

Soap & Glory Original Pink Hand Food

Mixa Urea Cica Repair+ Hand Balm

Paume All-in-One Cuticle & Nail Cream

Ashley & Co. Soothe Tube in Gone Green

Ecostore Vanilla Bean & Coconut Handwash

Best Signature Scent

Abel The Apartment EDP

Tom Ford Ombre Leather EDP

Maison Francis Kurkdijan Baccarat Rouge 540 EDP

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia EDP

YSL Black Opium

Best Home Fragrance Scent

Ashley & Co. Bonberry Waxed Perfume

Becca Project Toffee Candle

Diptyque Baies Candle

The Virtue Castro Boxed Incense

Circa Mandarin & Neroli Alchemy Outdoor Candle

Ecoya Plug-In Diffuser & French Pear Fragrance Flask

Best Supermarket Buy

Glow Lab Coconut & Sandalwood Body Wash

L’Oreal Paris Magic Retouch Root Concealer Spray

MCo Beauty Xtend Lash

Essano Vitamin C Brightening Micro Dart Patches

Ecostore Vanilla Bean & Coconut Handwash

Best For Your Handbag

No Bad Days Himalayan Pink Salt Facial Spray

Betty Bars

Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm in Strawberry Lemonade

Nu Butter

Best In Wellbeing

Nomu Matcha

Noody Bedtime Bestie

Two Islands Electrolyte^4

Pure Mama Magnesium Body Rub

Honuka Liposomal 1000 Vitamin C + D3 Manuka Honey Blend Snaps

Bhone Beauty

CREDITS

Photographer | Guy Coombes

Fashion and creative director | Dan Ahwa

Beauty editor | Ashleigh Cometti

Hair and makeup | Leisa Welch