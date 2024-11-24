What can you buy loved ones for under $50? Plenty! Consult this gift guide for the little luxuries that they will cherish.

These are not dust-gathering knick-knacks to be tossed in the back of a cupboard once the decorations come down. Instead, these picks will imbue everyday routines with a little luxury, with most drawing on the expert craftsmanship of local Aotearoa makers.

Here, you’ll find a list of gifts for under $50 that cater to all sorts of personalities, from fashion fans to aspiring chefs and beach buffs. Some seasonally-minded presents also look to the sun for inspiration – think sunscreen and sand-friendly carryalls.

Though popular culture has consistently dismissed the gifting of socks, it remains a perfectly practical present. The key is to pay attention to quality materials – skip the scrappier ones in favour of lush, high-quality ones that will last the distance. This cosy pair of “Rubbish Socks” is made by NZ brand Untouched World, repurposing waste materials for a soft thread.

Buy this for the busiest people in your life to ensure they stick to your scheduled hangouts. This diary, made by Karangahape Rd mainstay Crushes, also comes in green, brown and blue.

This soy candle is made in Paeroa. Its blend of fig, peaches, passionfruit, coconut milk and caramel produces a musky-sweet scent. You might consult its other offerings too – think smoked lavender, banana toast and rose crush.

This stripy carryall calls for a sun-soaked summer. It is designed with this in mind too, featuring a detachable zipped pouch for valuables and drainage holes for sand and water.

Earlier this year in Viva’s Wine Awards, wine editor Jo Burzynska observed this bottle was “a richly textured and stunningly fragrant expression of the variety where time fermenting with its skins has unlocked scents of jasmine, herb and bergamot.” It will also look pretty on a shelf.

If your loved one fancies themself a master chef, this sleek apron will make them feel the part. Hopefully, it also convinces them to cook a few more meals for you next year.

These sweet and swoony earrings are made by Ōtautahi jeweller Mel Brown, who found inspiration in the “graphic and simplified forms” created by Henri Matisse. Pick these up for an art and fashion lover.

Made in New Zealand by Mānuka honey brand Activist, this bag is constructed with leftover fabrics. It’s a handy present for the warmer seasons – ideal for carting around skincare, makeup and sunscreen.

The humidity, UV and salty water of summer months can make maintaining healthy locks a little trickier. This wide-tooth comb is a gentler option for managing wet hair.

Plush and pillowy – a great towel will go a long way in bringing extra comfort to routine days.

This very 90s graphic novel will be a treat for people who call Tāmaki Makaurau home.

This series of pieces by Sean Hill showcases a method the artist calls “scribbleology”. To create the kaleidoscope of colours, Sean uses paintbrushes, spray paint and vivids. Avondale’s Moana Fresh has 12 of these pieces to peruse.

Give this mini coffee cup to a caffeine fiend, with the promise of more breakfast and brunch dates. Or, better yet, serve them a celebratory breakfast and tie a bow on their new favourite mug.

This soothing balm will make a fantastic stocking stuffer (an easy addition to everyday skincare or on-the-go beach bags).

Treat your most fashionable friends to this statement scrunchie, made in Auckland by Gloria designer Kristine Crabb. It comes in a wide variety of colourways, from this dreamy, speckled lilac to peacock blue and a dramatic black.

To make these summery bowls, ceramicist Mary Schollum presses real flora into wet clay to create an imprint. Then, they are fired and painted them in Mary’s Ōtepoti studio.

This little purple book is a thoughtful visual and historical exploration of representations of Māori and Pākehā representation. It’s curated by artist Ayesha Green (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Kāi Tahu) and features contributions from other writers and creatives like ceramicist Jess Nicholson and curator Matariki Williams.

This is a neat present for devoted foodies. You could also pair it with ingredients for their favourite cocktail or mocktail.

It’s summer! That means some of the essentials likely need a top-up – you can’t go wrong with a bottle of sunscreen.

These wonky cups are ideal for someone who prefers organic and offbeat design. They’re handmade by Sofia Santos in New Zealand and are one-of-a-kind.

Hero image:

Fabienne wears Twenty-seven names dress and Cotton On Novelty socks.

Photographer / Jerome Warburton. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa, Model / Fabienne Distelzwey from N Model Management. Hair and make-up / Anna Guo at An Era Creative.

