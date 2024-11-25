These presents are for the food lovers in your life. If you’re thankful for their hospitality, top up their pantries, equip their cupboards and deepen their knowledge of the thing they love most – food and drinks.

How do you thank someone for countless meals and all their generosity? Top up their stocks and stay out of their way in the kitchen (sorry, chef!).

If you’re looking to excite foodies and people who love to eat, introduce them to something new. Whether that’s a cookbook, a piece of kitchen equipment or a shiny new ingredient, they’ll be thankful for the opportunity to hone their skills.

It might also be helpful to pay some attention to the tools they can’t justify purchasing for themselves – a really sturdy tote bag for carting around produce, an excellent quality olive oil or a spoon with a hyperspecific purpose. Show them you love to eat their food and look forward to the fruits of their labour next year.

Sweet & Savoury Christmas Kete $115.00, from The Kitchen Project. Viva gift guide.

Made up of artisan goods from the entrepreneurs and hospo businesses represented by The Kitchen Project, this Christmas kete not only helps support local but is delicious too, with lemon cordial from Lemon Pips, chipotle sauce from Long Dog’s, masala chai from Dolly Mumma and much more. These ketes are limited, so get in quick.

This is the second book within the Kai series, where food writer and photographer Christall Lowe (Ngāti Kauwhata, Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto) catalogues recipes designed to cater to a crowd, imbued with manaakitanga.

This New Zealand-brewed absinthe is a special gift – only 457 bottles have been produced. The flavour notes promised by its makers? “Bright and fresh with a herbal fragrance of organic wormwood, sweet greens, anise and citrus.” Plus the bottle is just gorgeous – a great one for the drinks trolley.

This sweet and durable plate is similar to those you’ll find topped with fresh pasta at Viva top 60 restaurant Pici. Enamelware is not only great for the home, it’s ideal for picnics and camping.

Your beloved culinarians will put this bottle of extra virgin olive oil, made in Nelson, to good use. Particularly great for focaccia fiends and salad zealots.

A sturdy tote is a necessity for market wanderings. This stripy linen carryall has a reinforced cotton lining and an internal pocket to separate wallet and keys from the piles of precious produce.

Save your friends' cookbooks from experimental stains and splashes with this helpful prop.



These delicious, slightly spicy nuts would be ideal alongside some other gourmet pantry goods – think jars of olives, jams and spices. Pop them in a basket and you’ve just made someone’s year.

These sparkling champagne glasses are hand-blown and hand-engraved. Best for hosts and those who love a soaked celebration, and ideal for Christmas and festive get-togethers.

Sabato's Festive Figs gift box.

Sabato’s food hampers are a highlight of the festive season, curated with artisan goods from Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, designed to suit almost any taste. We love the look of Festive Figs, which includes truffle-filled figs, vincotto, panforte and fig jam.

For the home chef who loves to make things from scratch. Once they sample a fresh, homemade tortilla they’ll never go back (and, hopefully, you’ll see them served often).

Seasonally inspired macarons? Yes, please. These crisp and creamy sweet treats are a colourful option for festive feasting. The box includes sunny flavours including limoncello spritz, peach melba and strawberry sorbet.

Open up a fresh perspective with these small pots perfect for herb planting. For summer, might we suggest thyme and mint?

Espresso has never looked more stylish. If a coffee-lover is looking for an upgrade, go old school (this design was first seen in 1933) with this stove-top classic.

This durable kete waikawa is hand-woven in harakeke. How much will it store? “About 10 large onions.”



A luxurious gift for the person who has everything, this weathered wine bottle was aged for nine years 13m below the surface of the sea in the Marlborough Sounds and has the maritime markings to prove it.

Possibly the most useful thing you didn’t know you needed.

This sleek wine rack can be expanded along with a growing collection.

This mini pot is an adorable addition to an expansive cookery collection. It’s a great size for cooking up simple sides or sauces, or individual portions.

This glitzy barware set features a decanter and matching glasses.

This imitation candle will cause double takes. It’s made by Nonna’s Grocer, who stock a bounty of copycat produce candles. The Australian candle brand has also recently released a sweet pear candle in collaboration with slow fashion stalwart Kowtow.

This is for the people in your life who are intellectually invested in kai. Historian Katie Cooper explores the food practices that took place throughout the country in cookhouses, wharekai, hāngī pits and boil-ups.

Perhaps an example of style over substance – but it is very, very stylish.

