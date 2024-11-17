From Waiheke to Wellington to Queenstown, these New Zealand restaurants are the ones the Viva team can’t wait to visit again.

We’ve canvassed Tāmaki Makaurau’s best restaurants in Viva’s Top 60 Auckland Restaurants for 2024, judged by dining out editor Jesse Mulligan and deputy editor Johanna Thornton, but what about great eateries outside our biggest city? From a farm-to-table gem in Queenstown to a micro wine bar in Christchurch and a casual, beachside eatery in Waiheke, these are the New Zealand restaurants that have captured our attention this year.

Spinach & beet greens spanakopita, tahini, pickled radish & parsley salad from Local Talent Taverna In Whangārei.

Local Talent Taverna, Whangārei

I love Whangārei but it’s the last place I would have thought of stopping for a restaurant dinner. From now on, I’m going to find it very difficult to resist. As well as being home to a delicious menu and rotating fresh beer taps, Local Talent Taverna has a great and uplifting vibe. You’ll take a moment to find it tucked away in retail no man’s land but as soon as you enter the room you’ll be pleased you did. The Greek-style kebabs are delicious but you can’t go wrong with this menu – look for locally grown produce generously heaped on every spare space on the plate. And don’t miss the haloumi, lightly covered in filo and fried to perfection by Matt Hawkes, a star chef in Wellington who returned to his hometown to launch this restaurant. An unbelievably good starting point for a beautiful summer in Northland. — Jesse Mulligan, dining out editor

Cuisine: Mediterranean. Address: 99 Cameron St, Whangārei. Contact: Localtalenttav.com

A neutral palette of crisp whites and wood accents makes Three Seven Two light and open. Photo / Babiche Martens

Three Seven Two, Waiheke Island

I’ve picked this restaurant for two reasons. One, it’s located a stone’s throw away from the very picturesque Onetangi Beach which makes it ideal for a post-meal walk. Two, I ate the best dessert here in 2024 – a very comforting green apple sorbet, caramel custard, quince, and gingernut crumble. Not overpoweringly sweet, and a very nostalgic taste with the gingernut crumble. Chef Bronwen Laight’s menu isn’t fussy and has bright seasonal ingredients. A main of a butternut pumpkin, broccolini, coconut, black rice, ginger, turmeric and shallots was a standout dish. On the table, our multi-coloured painted drinking glasses were a small detail that made a big impact in the spacious dining room; at sunset the light catches the glasses dotted around the room, creating a mesmerising atmosphere reinforced by that sprawling view of the beach outside. During summer, I’ll return via ferry from the city to while an afternoon away in its garden bar, while sampling its range of wines from local vineyards. — Dan Ahwa, creative director and fashion editor

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 21 The Strand, Onetangi. Contact: Threeseventwo.co.nz

Mr Pickles. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mr Pickles, Hamilton

For years the main street of my home town ignored its most appealing natural feature as shop after shop was built with its back to the river. Now, thanks in part to the imagination of heroic property developer Matt Stark, you can have a drink in the late afternoon sun, with a view of the mighty Awa Waikato. A big courtyard area is well served by young and energetic waiters, and the menu is one of happy innovation – with some big city experience under their belt, owners Mat Hedley and Maurice Montero have set up a business that would do well anywhere. Luckily for Hamiltonians, they’re the chosen ones, with a brilliant bar-restaurant offering all things to all people but best for a sit-down meal and plenty of cocktails. Don’t miss the Mediterranean-style lamb – cooked to perfection by former French Cafe chef JK Baek. — JM

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 298 Victoria St, Hamilton. Phone: (07) 839 7989

Tables are set at The Chefs Table. Photo / Orianna Photography

The Chef’s Table, Ōwhango

Perhaps the most intrepid restaurant in this roundup, The Chef’s Table is located deep in the Ruapehu District, on the edge of Whanganui Regional Park surrounded by mountainous peaks and the mighty Whanganui River. Blue Duck Station is a working farm and unique tourism offering, the vision of owner Dan Steel who named the station after the whio, New Zealand’s endangered blue duck with a goal for tourism to pay for the conservation of the area. The restaurant and three luxury cabins were added in 2021, with a 10-seat fine-diner constructed at the station’s highest point, accessible via an ATV ride that takes visitors along the river, through farmland and sub-tropical rainforest to the restaurant’s front door. It’s here chef Jack Cashmore and team are ready to serve guests a 10-course menu highlighting ingredients foraged or grown on the station. The dishes change with the seasons but expect to find refined, creative and delicious plates like a smoked eel doughnut encasing an eel-infused bechamel, dusted with dehydrated thyme, rosemary, lavender and apple, or “leeks and whey” – a tender segment of leek dressed with fermented leek glaze and nestled in a pool of caramilk-coloured whey. Visitors to The Chef’s Table have the option of spending the night in one of the cabins a minute’s walk from the restaurant, with breakfast and coffee prepared by Jack the next day. If it sounds dreamy, that’s because it is. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Cuisine: Fine dining. Address: 4265 Oio Rd, Whakahoro Retaruke, Ōwhango. Contact: Thechefstable.co.nz

Mary's, Havelock North

There is no shortage of stellar eating establishments in Hawke’s Bay, but for something crowd-pleasingly casual that is still special you’re hard to beat the humble hero that is Mary’s. A partnership between Craggy Range winery and their executive chef Casey McDonald, this little winner is an evolution of a diner concept McDonald experimented with in a cellar adjacent to the vineyard’s fine-diner in 2020. Now bedded in at the centre of Havelock North, the fun bistro boasts an enticing u-shaped bar to perch at, slick booths for sidling up in and a petite patio on the front terrace to unfurl on as the sun goes down. It’s the same in the kitchen – something for everyone – with a gutsy woodfired oven getting a workout to elevate seasonal harvests and larger format proteins. Make the most of the easy-dining format and choose the generous $79 banquet menu. Given the ownership it will delight, but not surprise, that the wine list focuses on past and present Craggy Range varietals, rounded out with a tight but considered selection of cocktails. — Tyson Beckett, multimedia journalist

Cuisine: Wine bar. Address: 15 Joll Rd, Havelock North. Contact: Marys.co.nz

Cellar 459, Hastings

My favourite restaurant seat in all of New Zealand is at the bar at Cellar 495, watching Mike Henley, the 495th Master of Wine after whom the place is named, climb up and down his ladder picking the perfect bottle of wine to pour in that moment. Beyond Mike’s collection (this all started as a mail-order wine service which expanded into a brick-and-mortar business) is a doorway to the kitchen where chef Carlita Campbell uses a very small space to conjure up some of the most appealing dishes I’ve come across. The giant, puffy, whitebait omelette is a personal favourite as is Ortiz anchovies laid across a potato doughnut, but you really can’t go wrong here. The place feels full with a dozen people in it but the tight, bright team make you feel like a VIP even when they’re stretched. Worth a special trip to Hastings. — JM

Cuisine: Wine bar. Address: 319 Heretaunga St East, Hastings. Contact: 495wineselect.co.nz

Graze Wine Bar's pretzel and butterfish dishes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Graze Wine Bar, Wellington

You’ll find Graze up the hill from central Wellington, in Kelburn Village, a laidback neighbourhood wine bar flanked by Paradise Seafoods and The Vogue Store. Here, chef Max Gordy creates share plates that change with the seasons. On a recent visit there was butterfish with delicate layers of radish and tomatillo, and a housemade pretzel with “pizza sauce” for dipping. Cornbread waffles were served with a grid of blue cheese ricotta and plum jam scattered with delicate sprigs of fennel. Max, a Chicago native and former speed skater, works alongside his partner and front-of-house star Stina Persen, with Graze quickly growing a reputation as one of Wellington’s best restaurants, their first venture as owner-operators, having both worked at Hillside Kitchen before launching Graze. Guided by a low-waste ethos, much of the decor is second-hand, from the glassware to the napkins and the reclaimed wood tabletops. The effect is a refreshing and unique interior that’s cosy and cool. To drink, there are exclusively New Zealand wines with interesting glass pours that change daily, and cocktails favouring New Zealand-made spirits. — JT

Cuisine: Wine bar. Address: 95 Upland Rd, Kelburn. Contact: Grazewinebar.co.nz

The bar at Koji, Wellington. Photo / Luke Owen Smith

Koji Wellington

Koji is the mojo they say Wellington has been missing. Found at the bottom of Marjoribanks St in a set of shops with a proud culinary history, the restaurant is buzzy without feeling casual. Standards of food are very high (the eggplant dish is a particular highlight) and the service is outstanding – the sort of place where you start to look forward to visits from your waiter. A Japanese-inspired menu is full of fusion delights – kingfish with truffle oil for example, or doughnuts filled with curried beef. It feels like they’ve made a real choice to do things differently here, and that they’ll never stop working on making it just a little bit better. — JM

Cuisine: Asian fusion. Address: 12 Marjoribanks St, Wellington. Contact: (04) 213 7331

Mabel's dining room.

Mabel’s, Wellington

You know Mabel’s offers something special from the first moment you glance its cheerful street front. The Burmese restaurant, nestled in Wellington’s historic Globe Printing Building, sings from the street corner with a moss green and brick facade. The restaurant accommodates groups and small with a menu that aims to create a communal dining experience. Everything is made for sharing, from the crispy fried starters to the large format plates. Tohu kyaw (chickpea and tofu fritters), kayan thee hin (eggplant curry) and mohinga (a fish dish the menu describes as the “beloved national dish” of Myanmar) are just some of the highlights across the menu. Mabel’s also caters meaningfully to a full range of dietary requirements. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diners will find dishes full of care and creativity. The dining room is truly welcoming, made cosy with a wall that dons a textile patchwork – the display is made from familial longyi (sarongs significant to Burmese dress). Mabel’s is a bright and distinct restaurant in Wellington – a real highlight of our capital’s culinary scene. — Madeleine Crutcheley, multimedia journalist

Cuisine: Burmese. Address: 66 Tory St, Te Aro, Wellington. Contact: Mabels.nz

Black Estate winery in the Waipara Valley of North Canterbury.

Black Estate, Waipara

Looking out over the rolling hillside of Black Estate’s North Canterbury home vineyard would be enough of a draw to lunch at the winery’s restaurant. Stunning views aside, as well as Black Estate’s beautiful organic wines the food here is more than worth the trip to Waipara in its own right. The attention to detail and environmental sensitivity that characterises the estate’s winegrowing, is echoed in the approach of its restaurant. Produce is organic and regionally sourced, with their suppliers even acknowledged by name on its ever-changing menu. Chef Olly Le Maitre creates fresh and flavourful dishes designed to be shared, from smaller plates – that might be a beautifully garnished white fish crudo – to larger dishes of perfectly cooked fish and hearty cuts of local meat. Leave room for its inventive desserts. The wattled-dusted meringue filled with contrasting rich white chocolate crémeux and tangy mandarin sorbet I had last visit was a sweet revelation. — Jo Buzynska, wine editor

Cuisine: Winery/bistro. Address: 614 Omihi Rd, Waipara. Contact: Blackestate.co.nz

Gatherings, Christchurch

Gatherings is a go-to for me in Ōtautahi. Inspiring younger chef, Alex Davies his cosy plant-centric establishment due to issues with the sustainability of meat. This followed a stint working with local organic vegetable growers, with such artisan producers celebrated in his cuisine, along with the changing seasons of Canterbury. Alex and his small team of chefs are responsible for some of the most imaginative plant-based dishes I’ve tasted in Aotearoa. Sustainably caught fish and seafood have also swum on to the menu, making it a pescatarian paradise too. With so many new and enticing dishes on the menu, I tend to opt for the ‘let us feed you’ option. I’m never disappointed. Prepare for the table to be laden with many of the small sharing plates from its a la carte menu enjoyed with a natural wine from its small interesting list. This is food that makes you feel good. — JB

Cuisine: Wine bar. Address: Unit 5 / 2 Papanui Rd, Christchurch. Contact: Gatherings.co.nz

The Dining Room at Otahuna Lodge. Photo / Supplied

Otahuna Lodge, Christchurch

Accommodation-led eateries and restaurants can often be a gamble, but if you have a special occasion or are in the mood to splash out, this place feels otherworldly. Fine dining can sometimes feel overwrought and pretentious, but in Christchurch at Otahuna Lodge, they know how to balance things well. Of course, there are the usual menu inclusions you’d expect from a Relais & Chateaux luxury lodge, but they do it in a way that feels familiar and cosy. Sit by the fireplace or book a table in the nook of its dining room and be spoilt by its hearty fare - roast meats with smoked shallot purée, even Dauphinoise Potato (who doesn’t love Dauphinoise Potato?). Uncomplicated food matched with a solid wine list featuring the very best of Canterbury and New Zealand wines. The tranquil surroundings set within an 1895 historic country estate are another reason to visit. — DA

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 224 Rhodes Rd, Tai Tapu, Christchurch. Contact: Otahuna.co.nz

A dish from Mapu, Lyttleton. Photo / Susan Wright for The New York Times

Mapu, Lyttelton

At the end of an unassuming alleyway in Lyttelton, a portal opens into one of Aotearoa’s most exciting dining experiences. Mapu, is described by award-winning chef Giulio Sturla as a test kitchen rather than a restaurant, and has no opening hours or menu. In this intimate space, your host and chef Guilio cooks what he considers the best from what’s in season for you and up to just five others seated at the tiny kitchen’s pass. Over five courses created from locally sourced and foraged produce, Giulio shares insights into the provenance and ideas behind his exquisitely prepared dishes. Considering that real food can only be found in a home, Mapu is a relaxed space, where it’s easy to move from chatting to your companions to conversing with Giulio. But this is no homestyle cooking. In Giulio’s innovative and skilled hands, even humble ingredients are elevated to thrilling new heights. I always emerge from Mapu with my mind and palate buzzing from an exceptional culinary journey. — JB

Cuisine: Test kitchen. Address: 8A London St, Lyttelton. Contact: Mapu.co.nz

La Rumbla, Arrowtown

I love Queenstown but there are times you just feel like a tourist in a tourism machine. To escape the corporate vibe, trip to Arrowtown for dinner at La Rumbla, a family-owned restaurant tucked out of sight from the busy main street. Their quiet courtyard is a lovely spot to enjoy the long daylight evenings of the south while sipping on something special they’ve concocted behind the bar. Cocktails are a specialty here but La Rumbla is more than a bar with food – it’s a full-service restaurant popular enough that you should book ahead. You’d never mistake this for an Auckland menu – the South Island is front and centre from the roasted blue cod to the Royalburn tomahawk lamb supplied by Nadia Lim’s farm just up the road. Owners Sam and PJ have created the best of both worlds – a destination restaurant in a resort town that has a huge local following too. — JM

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 54 Buckingham St, Arrowtown. Contact: Larumbla.co.nz

A vegetable-forward plate from The Sherwood. Photo / Jono Parker

Sherwood, Queenstown

Carrot tops, baby beets and conehead cabbage. Kale, mizuna and any number of lettuces. On the slopes of Mt Dewar, en route to a skifield, an ambitiously enormous garden is defying the alpine climate odds. The fruit (and leafy greens) of this labour is destined for Sherwood, the Queenstown restaurant a few kilometres down the road that made this “best of” list in 2023 and continues to impress. On a recent visit, I ate a piece of sweet, rich porchetta draped in sparky lemon verbena, raw fish with pickled discs of Tokyo turnip and a garden salad so recently alive it practically leapt from plate to mouth. Chef Chris Scott promises you’ll never find a cubed tomato on his menu which, last time I looked, included an octopus and yam salad with parsley cream and crown pumpkin with a spelt risotto, oyster mushrooms, hazelnuts. At some point, someone literally got their hands dirty to make those very smart dishes. Sherwood is brains AND brawn with more than a dash of culinary bravado. — Kim Knight, senior writer

Cuisine: Farm to table. Address: 554 Frankton Rd, Queenstown. Contact: Sherwoodqueenstown.nz

Amisfield.

Amisfield, Queenstown

I’ve said more than once: We are sooooo lucky to have a restaurant of Amisfield’s calibre in little old Central Otago with executive chef Vaughan Mabee’s international prestige attracting a decent number of discerning travellers to our shores. Equal parts chef, scientist, magician and showman, Vaughan ensures access to unique, seasonal Southern produce, often foraged in remote locations. In his kitchen/laboratory things such as king crab, crayfish, whitebait, boar, game birds, fungi and flora are broken down, infused with flavour, skillfully cooked and often reconstructed to look like little has been done as it is presented to table with grand gestures and flourishes that take your breath away. The 12-course evening extravaganza never fails to take me on a mental and physical journey of discovery. When I’m not quite up for the marathon, the six-course experience delivers just as much and makes for my all-time favourite languid lunch around the pool in the courtyard, sunhat on. — Jo Elwin, food writer

Cuisine: Fine dining. Address: 10 Lake Hayes Rd, Queenstown. Contact: Amisfield.co.nz

Toast and Oak, Queenstown. Photo / Isabella Rubie

Toast & Oak, Queenstown

Queenstown can be hellish to get around, the amount of traffic flowing down Shotover St can rival the Corso or Champs Élysées (if you squint hard enough). Just as oases appear before you on these European streets, Toast & Oak’s checkered staircase draws you away from the hubbub for a respiratory glass of wine and a bite to eat in a space that is cozy, intimate and convivial with views down the street to the Remarkables. Put yourself in the hands of T&O’s skilled team, give them a hint of what you feel like drinking and they will deliver something you may never have heard of from a place far away. Sommelier/executive chef Giulio Barducci’s 350-strong wine list brings the world to Queenstown, boldly leaving all but the best of Central Otago to other establishments. This European-style wine bar calls itself a restaurant to ensure Kiwis understand that there is also an exceptional food menu of snacks through full meals. Here you will find me, most often solo or à deux setting things straight over a sherry and mussels and fennel on toast. — JE

Cuisine: Wine bar. Address: 15 Shotover St, Queenstown. Contact: Toastandoak.nz

