Cheers big ears. Amp up your accessories with head-turning earrings.

Maximalists rejoice. One glance across the cabinets of your local jeweller is all it will take to confirm that this festive season we’re going large, even when it comes to earrings.

Sculptural metals, tumbling tassels and chunky circular forms – the party pieces all present in supersized silhouettes that have an air of 1980s excess about them.

You might be on the hunt for a finishing touch to gild a special-occasion outfit, or perhaps you’re simply in the mood to dress up an everyday ensemble. A big pair attached to your ear ticks both boxes, matching the jubilance of a celebration and elevating a classically understanded outfit with a whisper of luxury. Whatever your motivation, prepare to be dazzled by these delightful adornments that turn a small, pierced canvas into a big statement.

A dramatic elegance runs the length of these tapered teardrop earrings from Los Angeles-based jeweller Sophie Buhai. Sophie’s brand is known for contemporary workings of modernist sterling silver pieces and these sculptural statements embody that future-heirloom quality. They pack a punch visually but are pleasingly comfortable to wear, fixed at the ear with a comfortable post and ball.

A decadent option that can be worn 365. Zoe & Morgan point to the disco era as informing the weighty design of these sterling silver hoops. Others on the Viva team have favourably likened their chunked curvature to the stepped-down arches of an Art Deco bandshell or snail-shaped Lumache pasta.

A captivating fusion of texture and movement, these 18k gold-plated clip earrings are anchored by a tangled knot, from which delicate textured bar tassels flow down to a height of 10.5cm.

Across two asymmetric strands, a multitude of festive cut crystals combine in a vibrant and bohemian scattering that displays like a glittering green garland.

Artist Charlotte Penman works precious metals and gemstones into each of her jewels that are equal parts amour, amulets and keepsakes. From a collection inspired by femininity and sensuous forms found in nature, these chandeliers take the form of jellyfish, which allow nature to guide their path and symbolise flowing intuition. Spot the luminescence of their form reflected in the light-catching jaspé texture.

Look into my ears, you are feeling very, very enchanted ... These hypnotic spirals, set with amethyst or peridot cubic zirconia, have super fun swirls that radiate out and draw you in at the same time.

Working as sculptor in the film industry as well as being an award-winning jade carver, Terence Turner makes pounamu works that honour the tradition of the form and also nod to the changing conceptual use of the stone.

Delicate yet striking, these eye-catching floral adornments are made from 18ct white and yellow gold, scattered with light-emanating white and fancy yellow diamonds. Handmade in Italy and totally unique, these stunners are part of the Partridge 160th birthday collection.

A golden open weave tapers and curls into a form not unlike a kete in these bodacious buttons inspired by vintage costume pieces from the 1980s and ’90s.

Like the perpetual motion of the ocean, the cresting and collapsing ripple of this silver sterling design calls to mind the graceful ebb and flow of our natural world.

With their twisted design and cascading tails, the bows of these lavender earrings hang low, but a clip-on clasp fastening means your earlobes won’t follow suit.

Bebe James’ embracing of material tactility and dreamy symbolism is evident in these bobbled heart charms that sway from 14mm sterling silver sleepers.

Smooth, polished lines and a study of liminal geometry combine in these folded bars. Also available in yellow gold, white gold and sterling silver fabrications.

