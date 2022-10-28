The Luxurious New Store Bringing Chloe, Ralph Lauren & Gucci Beauty To Queenstown

Set amongst the breathtaking scenery, the Tāhuna-Queenstown region has long been a sought-after destination for locals and international visitors alike, and central Queenstown itself is buzzing again with new people, places and businesses popping up all over town with enthusiasm akin to those famous lupins at Lake Wakatipu (themselves migrants from abroad).

The latest? T Galleria by DFS unveils its new department store today.

With international borders open once more, tourists have returned in droves, and new boutique hotels like The Carlin are catering to international tastes, offering chauffeur fleet that includes Bentley, Maserati and Porsche, and revealing to NZ Herald they've already had royals check-in.

Holidaymakers brush shoulders with the residents who call the picturesque town their home established families, longstanding residents and newer arrivals. Multimillion-dollar property sales and developments have made frequent headlines as the demographics of the region shift with people from Auckland, Australia and beyond purchasing property and relocating for some, or all, of the year.

The billion-dollar Lakeview Taumata project will feature 500 apartments (and three hotels) another development, Lakecrest, will have 25 luxury apartments and six villas. Ngāi Tahu Property is building too, with architecturally designed developments like Te Pā Tāhuna in the works.

The growing population enjoys a relaxed pace of life and proximity to nature, with ski fields, great walks and all the great outdoors can offer, working up an appetite in the bracing southern air a good thing, because the food is increasingly fine too, with restaurants like Rātā, Oro and Botswana Butchery making a name for themselves by showcasing the Tāhuna-Queenstown area's sensational regional produce.

Recently, however, there has increasingly been another reason to visit the famous town: designer shopping. Catering to the array of well-heeled clientele in town (locals, tourists, business travellers, mysterious jetsetters) retailers have been drawn to the high-income market, and Queenstown’s handily contained town layout makes it perfect for a weekend of shopping, walking, dining and indulging your inner flaneur.

The region has changed, and the population’s desires have changed with it, says Prashant Mahboobani, vice president of retail operations for DFS, the latest business to see opportunity in the region. “Insights point us to an increased appetite for luxury goods, with locals previously needing to travel to purchase.”

Its gleaming new T Galleria by DFS department store, a luxurious and spacious multi-level space on Camp St in the heart of town, opens its doors Saturday October 29, and is the latest store to join Queenstown's fashionable retail ranks. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Queenstown's T Galleria by DFS. Photo / Isabella Rubie

Louis Vuitton opened a lakeside boutique in 2016 boasting sweeping views of Lake Wakatipu and Cecil Peak, and the luxury brands range status-symbol leather goods and accessories while local cashmere brand Elle + Riley fittingly set up shop in the knit-friendly locale in 2019. There are multi-band designer boutiques like Colab and Angel Divine, while high-end local retailer Slow Store sets the tone for tasteful interiors.

The new T Galleria by DFS is the first of the retailer’s ‘Resort Galleria’ concept stores, and the selection is fitting with its history and strategy. DFS was established in 1960, and since then has become a key player in the travel retail market, with its network spanning Paris, Hong Kong, Okinawa, Sydney, Auckland and now Tāhuna-Queenstown. “We serve over 200 million customers in 13 countries on 4 continents across our 13 airport stores and 23 downtown Gallerias,” says T Galleria by DFS Queenstown general manager Mario Gabriel. “In certain parts of the world, like Queenstown, we also have the privilege to serve the local communities.”

With this in mind, its premium T Galleria stores offer a curated, tailored, luxurious approach to duty-free shopping (it has 23 worldwide) and are open to travellers and locals alike there's no need to have gone through customs to shop there with dual pricing and a distinctly international feel, though carefully catered to the local market.

Alexander McQueen. Photo / Isabella Rubie

The new Tāhuna-Queenstown department store joins its sister store in Tāmaki Makaurau, an unmissably prominent fixture of downtown, located in the heritage building Custom House on Customs St East, originally built in 1889.

The Queenstown store, four years in the making, wasn’t without its hurdles. “We had to overcome a few challenges from logistics, production, staffing and more,” explains Prashant. “Now that we are ready to open our doors in Queenstown, we are extremely grateful for all the local support we have received.”

Significant about the new T Galleria by DFS, is that it has the honour of being the southern town’s first (and only) department store. Also notable is its location, the historic O’Connells building, which has recently been refurbished as a premium shopping complex.

T by DFS Galleria is located across two levels, with an impressive 1,800 square metre footprint. At street level are the luxury brands, including Chloe, Alexander McQueen and Kenzo, with more to come. Upstairs, or rather, escalators in a fetching shade of DFS red, is Polo By Ralph Lauren, Comme des Garcons Play, Lacoste, Birkenstock, and more all carefully selected to fit the tastes of Queenstown shoppers (think leisurewear, puffer jackets, designer sneakers, luxury handbags, and an excellent eyewear range).

Comme des Garcons Play. Photo / Isabella Rubie Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

It has also been fitted out with the local climate in mind, designed for comfort and lingering, with a fireplace installed in its lounge, a favourite detail of Mario’s. “We'll have the first custom-made real gas fireplace to bring warmth to our customers on colder days and act as the focal point for our community events.”

It’s a good thing too, as there’s plenty to linger over, with the store stocking over 120 brands (nearly 40 exclusively).

The beauty brands are ultra-premium too, with Tom Ford, Givenchy and La Mer (good for cold, dry windswept skin) as well as the hot-property Gucci Beauty range, and Mario predicts the makeup and skincare will prove particularly popular. “I am particularly excited about our beauty category as I know the local community has been demanding more beauty offerings.”

The beauty department is the largest in the South Island, explains Prashant as he leads us through the store. And indeed, it’s easy to lose yourself there, with a brand list that spans Clarins, Shiseido, La Prairie, L'Occitane en Provence and Clinique, local cult-favourites like Aotea and more 15 of which are Queenstown-exclusive.

Alongside fashion, beauty, jewellery and timepieces (Breitling and TAG Heuer), there are local brands like Manuka South, Welmark and Antipodes, and a highly curated range of food and drinks.

Luxury timepieces are part of the department store's offering. Photo / Isabella Rubie

Tucked downstairs (where the eateries will be) is a dedicated wine space, showcasing local bottles from Cloudy Bay, Craggy Range and Esk Valley, alongside luxury Champagne brands Veuve Clicquot and Moet & Chandon, and hosting regular tasting events and masterclasses with leading winemakers.

All these wine, fashion, beauty and accessories are housed in an elegant, welcoming interior, and the store design has harnessed materials that are natural, local and sustainably sourced – including a table made from wood salvaged from the original O’Connells building.

A considered range calls for equally considered staff, and high-quality service is part of the experience. The staff reflect the diverse nature of the clientele. “We have team members from 13 different countries who speak 16 languages,” says Mario.

Staffing the store was a rewarding part of the process, Prashant tells Viva. Thanks to the amazing team in the region, and our very supportive business partners in Queenstown, we were able to fill our vacancies with an amazing team," he explains. “Not a surprise, but extremely impressed with how collaborative and supportive the Queenstown community have been throughout the entire process.”

To celebrate the opening, and its locale, DFS commissioned an abstract piece by artist Jessica Winchcombe, to be auctioned with all proceeds going to Sustainable Queenstown. Events like these are a focus for the department store, and make it a dedicated destination experience.

Its first event celebrated the night before the doors opened to the public, with a large throng of local and international guests attending to toast the new venture, hear from the team, see a runway show (made-to-order Sydney designer Karen Gee, who dresses the Duchess of Sussex, and will be taking appointments at for the store's customers January 25 and 26) and shop the offering. The turnout speaks to how welcome T Galleria by DFS is in town.

Polo Ralph Lauren. Photo / Isabella Rubie

The department store has “a strong sense of place and community,” says Prashant. “Which can be seen and felt through the store's details, from the rugs with traditional Māori weaving patterns from Tukutuku panels to the national symbol silver fern we use in our moss ceiling, to the rustic soul table made out of the reclaimed wood from the original O’Connells Mall, to our mural wall on level one that reflects the unique nature and thrilling adventures that happen in and around Queenstown.”

Alexander McQueen. Photo / Isabella Rubie

“While the product is important, the experience that comes with the purchase is even more critical in my view,” explains Mario. “Our insights showed us that sustainable living and buying local, as well as wellness and holistic wellbeing, resonate well with shoppers in this part of the world all of which we aim to address in our Queenstown store, whether through our design and construction, our product assortment or the experience we offer customers when they shop with us.”

This sentiment is shared by Prashant. “I believe retailers must go beyond providing quality products and continue incorporating more of those unforgettable experiences,” he says, explaining that it’s the future focus for DFS.

Eye-catching escalators in the signature DFS red. Photo / Isabella Rubie

“Queenstown is a testament to the strength of our DNA, in the sense that we are inspired by our legacy of adventure and there are no limits to what is possible,” Prashant explains. “We are committed to continuing to invest in our Auckland and Queenstown Gallerias, as well as our boutiques in the Auckland Airport. As we welcome back world travellers, we are continuing to learn and refine our product offers and customer experiences.”

It's worth a visit, year-round (unlike those famous slopes and lupins) so start planning your jaunt down south.