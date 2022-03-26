The Carlin is a brand new luxury boutique hotel in Queenstown. Video / Wild Pictures Media

As Aotearoa begins to open to the world once again, our southern alpine tourist hotspot crunched so hard lately has some good news: More than $1 billion of development work and a new hotel opening next weekend, Anne Gibson reports.

Queenstown is drawing developers with plans exceeding $1 billion, despite its crippling Covid woes.

A new boutique hotel, The Carlin, opens next weekend and the billion-dollar Lakeview Taumata project will offer 500 apartments and three hotels and another development will have 25 luxury apartments and six villas.

Each year, the town, which Statistics NZ says has an urban population of only 15,000, drew millions of tourists annually, most from overseas. But restaurants, bars and attractions failed when the global tourists didn't come and domestic visitors were few and far between.

Yet developers have kept their faith in Queenstown and hope their new luxury offerings will bring the guests. And luxury they are.

The seven-level Carlin is on the side of a steep hill. Photo / James Allan

Kevin Carlin is offering a level of luxury he says is unique. Photo / James Allan

The seven-level Carlin cascades down a hill at 43 Hallenstein St, in a mainly residential area above the town centre with panoramic town and lake views.

Despite the crippling pandemic woes, lack of tourists and business closures, American concert pianist Kevin Carlin has pushed ahead with his development. He'll be asking $25,000 a night for the seven-bedroom 510sq m penthouse, which comes with a butler, chef and massage therapist.

The hotel also offers an unusual add-on: direct flights for guests from Australia on a 13-seater private Falcon 900 for $5000 return (depending on fuel prices).

"Travel beyond first class," hotel marketing for the flights says.

New hotel on the block in the tourist hub. Photo / Supplied

Spectacular views from The Carlin. Photo / James Allan

The plane has two cabin areas to separate groups. The marketing says jet cabins will be "meticulously cleaned and disinfected before each flight" and passengers can have business meetings while flying over the Tasman. Masks will be provided and are required on board. Hand sanitiser is available and Covid safety measures will apply, Private Jets Ltd says.

Guests get the luxury of avoiding crowded airports and "hundreds of other people in public terminals", The Carlin's marketing says.

Falcon jet seats advertised with The Carlin hotel rooms. Photo / The Carlin

Carlin says he is aspiring to have the hotel exceed five stars, "we're not saying six stars but more that there are services lending towards six stars". Asked what makes it "towards six stars", he says most suites have pools — swimming or spa — and a private entrance is provided for the top floors where VIPs will enter from Kent St "but there's much more".

"We have two lifts, one exclusively for the top three levels," he tells the Herald on Sunday.

The 14-room hotel has eight suites and six king rooms, the latter specifically aimed at catering for "bodyguards, pilots, children or your mother-in-law".

Carlin, of Carlin Developments, is the son of a symphony arranger and composer and says his childhood was immersed in music - he began playing the cello at age 6 and could write musical scores by 8.

Kevin Carlin at his new hotel which opens April 1. Photo / James Allan

His hotel is also promoting a new restaurant: "Pure culinary artistry from world-class chefs" is being offered in Oro, which means gold in three languages. It opened on Saturday night.

Room rates start from $2000 a night "and that includes a Bentley to pick you up from the airport, free mini-bar, breakfast and a treat trolley, which could be champagne and strawberries".

The Carlin is at 43 Hallenstein St in Queenstown. Photo / James Allen

Locals were not all won over by the hype: "It's a new-build but in a very residential neighbourhood. Carlin has also sold the apartments or suites to investors and it's very much back behind the main centre of town, not an easy walk down - a lot harder to get back up."

Two hundred guests were invited to a ritzy grand opening on Thursday and Friday.

The Carlin is reaching for a six-star rating. Photo / James Allan

An even larger scheme is also planned in Queenstown. The 10ha $1 billion Lakeview Taumata includes 500 new apartments and three new hotels, with developers having won fast-track approval under a Government scheme.

Public reserves and a new plaza are planned for the European-inspired development by Australia's Ninety-Four Feet and ASX-listed giant Centuria Capital which is working with the Britomart Hospitality Group, Naylor Love and a range of architects.

Plans for Lakecrest by Safari Group. Photo / Supplied

Lakeview Taumata where 500 apartments and three hotels are planned. Photo / Supplied

Safari Group is also planning a new $90m residential project, Lakecrest in Queenstown, which will have 25 apartments and six villas, starting at $1.7m each and going up to $7m.

Construction is due to start around September. Damien Taylor of Safari said the project was planned for 9-11 Hallenstein St, above the township.

"This project doesn't have any hotel with it, it's a luxury residential product. Obviously, Queenstown's gone through some pain but residential has held up well.

"We're looking forward to a huge bounce-back in Queenstown now that things are opening up, particularly for winter for Australians coming for the ski season."